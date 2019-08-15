Intrepid Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in Western Un Co Com (WU) as Stock Rose; Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) Share Price Were Volatile While City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Decreased Holding

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) by 72.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 129,843 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 48,436 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $501,000, down from 178,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.33. About 42,341 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Western Un Co Com (WU) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 35,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The hedge fund held 337,381 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, down from 373,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Western Un Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.87. About 4.53M shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Rev $1.39B; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Western Union; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Net $213.6M; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs Western Union Otlk To Stbl, Affirms ‘BBB/A-2’ Rtgs; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Releases Next Gen Bill Payment Platform; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN UNION EXPANDS DIGITAL SERVICE TO PANAMA, JAMAICA; 21/03/2018 – Western Union rival TransferWise says it will record its second year of profit; 10/04/2018 – Western Union competitor WorldRemit is targeting its first profit next year; 23/04/2018 – Western Union Extends Reach in the UK – Debenhams Now Offers Western Union Global Money Transfers; 15/05/2018 – iFresh Offers Western Union Services at Four Locations

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Management owns 0.04% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 900,650 shares. The Colorado-based Asset Mgmt has invested 0.37% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Signaturefd Limited Liability invested in 0% or 781 shares. Oakworth Cap, Alabama-based fund reported 820 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh has invested 0.02% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). 178,672 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated. 1.81 million were accumulated by Raymond James Assoc. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 23,000 shares. Diligent Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 44,283 shares. 53,400 were reported by Spark Mngmt Limited Liability. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.08% or 51,316 shares. Hightower Ltd Company owns 44,469 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sei Invests has invested 0.08% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Spectrum Mngmt Gp Inc Inc invested in 0% or 846 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has 0.01% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 252,012 shares.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc Com (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 8,195 shares to 126,795 shares, valued at $6.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kroger Co Com (NYSE:KR) by 27,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Discovery Inc Com Ser C (NASDAQ:DISCK).

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock California Municipal (BFZ) by 58,449 shares to 113,092 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Voya Asia Pacific High Div Fund (IAE) by 310,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO).