Intrepid Capital Management Has Trimmed Hallmark Finl Svcs Ec C (HALL) Stake by $2.90 Million; American Trust Investment Advisors Holding in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Has Lifted by $401,506 as Market Valuation Rose

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 70,923 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, up from 62,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.42. About 4.61 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hallmark Finl Svcs Inc Ec C (HALL) by 29.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 290,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.93% . The hedge fund held 685,575 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13M, down from 975,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hallmark Finl Svcs Inc Ec C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $312.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.25. About 71,900 shares traded. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) has risen 45.81% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.81% the S&P500. Some Historical HALL News: 02/05/2018 – Greystone and The Hallmark Companies Celebrate Grand Reopening of Affordable Housing Communities with Ribbon-Cutting Event in S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hallmark Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HALL); 12/03/2018 – Hallmark Fincl Services 4Q Rev $97.4M; 28/03/2018 – Elisabeth Yarrow Announces Hallmark Tour, Launches Women’s Job Search Guide Book and Gift Line; 03/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Hallmark Health Medical Center Achieves BOMA 360 Designation; 12/03/2018 Hallmark Fincl Services 4Q Loss/Shr 59c; 26/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hallmark Lighting/; 12/03/2018 – HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $92.32 MLN VS $90.55 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Hallmark Fincl Services 1Q EPS 4c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.39, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 4 investors sold HALL shares while 21 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 10.87 million shares or 2.54% less from 11.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) or 54,667 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Prns has invested 0% in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL). Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp owns 74,509 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Group Incorporated accumulated 8,314 shares. Teton Advisors invested in 0.19% or 188,930 shares. Moreover, Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.11% invested in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) for 314,564 shares. Hodges Capital Mgmt reported 0.07% stake. Staley Cap Advisers owns 900,000 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,383 shares. Wedge Mngmt L Lp Nc holds 0% or 31,169 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn reported 0% in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL). State Street stated it has 228,685 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 12,900 shares. Intrepid Management holds 685,575 shares or 3.43% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 37,351 shares.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Party City Holdco Inc Com by 381,217 shares to 463,202 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (NYSE:COG) by 319,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 426,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (NYSE:TAP).

Since August 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $106,490 activity.

