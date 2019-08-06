Intrepid Capital Management Has Trimmed Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Position By $994,333; Hawkeye Capital Management Has Lifted Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Position By $1.64 Million

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) stake by 22.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 18,761 shares as Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Intrepid Capital Management Inc holds 64,039 shares with $3.46 million value, down from 82,800 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc Com now has $225.17B valuation. The stock increased 2.39% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.6. About 17.76M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) stake by 35.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc acquired 51,320 shares as Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX)’s stock declined 19.29%. The Hawkeye Capital Management Llc holds 197,201 shares with $6.36 million value, up from 145,881 last quarter. Greenbrier Cos Inc now has $844.57 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $26. About 374,129 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M; 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EPS $1.91; 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX); 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward

Among 2 analysts covering Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Greenbrier Companies had 6 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) earned “Sector Weight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 11. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 27 by Buckingham Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (NYSE:COG) stake by 319,540 shares to 426,855 valued at $11.14M in 2019Q1. It also upped Kroger Co Com (NYSE:KR) stake by 27,319 shares and now owns 44,949 shares. Dollar Gen Corp New Com (NYSE:DG) was raised too.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.53 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.