Intrepid Capital Management Has Raised Take (TTWO) Stake By $7.50 Million; Fil LTD Upped Travelers Companies (TRV) Position By $3.76 Million

Fil Ltd increased Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) stake by 1.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fil Ltd acquired 25,255 shares as Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)'s stock rose 2.47%. The Fil Ltd holds 1.48M shares with $220.64 million value, up from 1.45 million last quarter. Travelers Companies Inc now has $38.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $147.35. About 1.24 million shares traded or 1.43% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased Take (TTWO) stake by 431.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Intrepid Capital Management Inc acquired 66,386 shares as Take (TTWO)'s stock rose 23.70%. The Intrepid Capital Management Inc holds 81,754 shares with $9.28M value, up from 15,368 last quarter. Take now has $14.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 389,319 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Travelers Companies has $160 highest and $11900 lowest target. $144.25’s average target is -2.10% below currents $147.35 stock price. Travelers Companies had 12 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 9. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) on Monday, April 1 with “Overweight” rating.

Fil Ltd decreased Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) stake by 9,779 shares to 17,790 valued at $59.96 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 84,373 shares and now owns 3.54 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold TTWO shares while 153 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 98.29 million shares or 0.94% less from 99.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitchell Capital Mngmt Company holds 0.56% or 14,795 shares. Citadel Advisors Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.47M shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability owns 275,370 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset owns 39,270 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Mariner Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc owns 60,420 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests invested in 218 shares. Asset Management One Limited holds 0.03% or 57,565 shares. Strs Ohio owns 3,127 shares. Eminence Cap Limited Partnership holds 2.55% or 1.70M shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement reported 21,149 shares. Majedie Asset Mgmt reported 0.57% stake. 14,700 are owned by Sector Pension Inv Board. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 462,733 were reported by Davenport Limited Liability Co.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased Party City Holdco Inc Com stake by 344,784 shares to 118,418 valued at $868,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cheesecake Factory Inc Com (NASDAQ:CAKE) stake by 60,524 shares and now owns 66,271 shares. Protective Ins Corp Cl B was reduced too.