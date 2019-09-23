Intrepid Capital Management Has Raised Stake in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com (CTO); Southern Co (SO) Shareholder Signaturefd Has Raised Its Position

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com (CTO) by 19.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 17,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.57% . The hedge fund held 104,152 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.22M, up from 86,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $334.49M market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $67.88. About shares traded. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEMKT:CTO) has declined 1.32% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CTO News: 15/03/2018 Consolidated-Tomoka Files Definitive Proxy Materials and Mails Letter to Shareholders; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 29 Days; 15/03/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka Files Definitive Proxy Materials and Mails Letter to Hldrs; 17/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA LAND – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED TO $34.86 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AN INCREASE OF $1.88 PER SHARE, OR ABOUT 6% VS YEAR-END 2017; 15/03/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka: Two of Wintergreen Nominees Have ‘Significant Conflict’; 15/03/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka: Wintergreen Nominees May Have Incentives, Interests Different From Other CTO Shareholders; 13/04/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka: ISS Recommends Shareholders Vote for Company’s Board Nominees; 16/04/2018 – Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Recommends Consolidated-Tomoka Shareholders Vote “FOR” All Seven of the Company’s Director Nominees; 15/03/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka: ISS, Glass-Lewis Concluded None of Wintergreen Nominees Have Relevant Real-Estate Operating Experience; 04/05/2018 – Consolidated Tomoka Announces Final Results of the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Signaturefd Llc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 20.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc bought 10,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 65,370 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.61 million, up from 54,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $61.11. About 7.53M shares traded or 59.00% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES FUNDING NEW EQUITY NEEDS WITH INTERNAL PLANS; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS TO COMPLETE STAKE SALE IN SOLAR MID-2018; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, INCLUDING INCREASE OF 2 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PRIOR QUARTER, OF 60 CENTS PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S RAISES MISSISSIPPI POWER’S SGL TO SGL-2 FROM SGL-4; 10/05/2018 – Southern Co: New Construction Milestones Reached at Vogtle Nuclear Expansion; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co: If Approved by Georgia PSC, Typical Residential Customer Could Get $70 in Refunds Over Two Years; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEEKING $1B IN WIND TAX EQUITY FINANCING; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co.: Georgia Power Customers to Receive $1.2 B in Benefits From Tax Overhau; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO ART BEATTIE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $1.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 8,894 shares to 1,106 shares, valued at $294,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 2.21 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.58M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 857,925 shares. Azimuth Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 1.92M were reported by First Trust Advsrs Lp. Schmidt P J Investment Mngmt holds 0.13% or 8,322 shares. The New York-based Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co holds 0.1% or 264,448 shares. Fil Limited invested in 43 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Amica Mutual Ins holds 22,755 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 8,353 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares reported 149,434 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Vident Investment Advisory Limited invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Ftb Advsr Inc invested 0.05% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested 0% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Parametric Associates Limited Liability Corp owns 2.85 million shares.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $221.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc Com (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 9,050 shares to 69,225 shares, valued at $7.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (NYSE:COG) by 68,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 358,290 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB).