Intrepid Capital Management Has Raised Position in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com (CTO) as Stock Declined; Semper Augustus Investments Group Increased Stake in Avx New (AVX) by $872,253 as Stock Value Declined

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 53.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 51,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 146,367 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 95,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.85% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $15.69. About 587,117 shares traded or 119.90% up from the average. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 1.14% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – PURPOSE OF PARTNERSHIP IS DEVELOPMENT, MARKETING AND SUPPLY OF HYDROGEN FUEL GENERATION AND DELIVERY SOLUTIONS AND OTHER RELATED SERVICES; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 11/04/2018 – AVX Releases New BTB Pin Jumpers for Maximum Tolerance Absorption in SSL & Industrial Applications; 23/04/2018 – DJ AVX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVX); 25/04/2018 – AVX 4Q ADJ EPS 19C; 03/04/2018 – AppViewX Brings in Enhanced Automation, Extended Cloud Support and Faster Troubleshooting in AVX 12.3 Release; 03/05/2018 – AVX Releases New High-Performance MLO Band-Pass Filters for RF/Microwave Applications; 27/04/2018 – AVX is Showcasing High-Temperature Capacitor Solutions at HiTEC 2018; 20/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 20 / 2018 – AVX Corporation (Olean Advanced Products) – Western Region; 16/04/2018 – AVX to Present & Exhibit at the 2018 Components for Military & Space Electronics Conference & Exhibition

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com (CTO) by 11.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 8,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 86,907 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, up from 78,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.34M market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $61.98. About 14,262 shares traded. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEMKT:CTO) has declined 3.00% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CTO News: 16/04/2018 – Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Recommends Consolidated-Tomoka Shareholders Vote “FOR” All Seven of the Company’s Director Nominees; 10/04/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka Releases Investor Presentation and Mails Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Proven Track Record of Delivering Shareholder Value; 15/03/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka: ISS, Glass-Lewis Concluded None of Wintergreen Nominees Have Relevant Real-Estate Operating Experience; 26/04/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 Per Share; 17/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA LAND – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED TO $34.86 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AN INCREASE OF $1.88 PER SHARE, OR ABOUT 6% VS YEAR-END 2017; 16/04/2018 – Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Recommends Consolidated-Tomoka Shareholders Vote “FOR” All Seven of the; 25/04/2018 – Preliminary Results Indicate Shareholders Elect All Seven Consolidated Tomoka Directors; 13/04/2018 – ISS Recommends Consolidated-Tomoka Shareholders Vote “FOR” All Seven of the Company’s Director Nominees; 17/04/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka 1Q EPS $1.96; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka Completes Sale of Remaining Four Self-Developed Properties for $11.43MM

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17 million and $162.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 26,069 shares to 12,723 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AVX is Presenting & Exhibiting at APEC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on March 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AVX Corporation (AVX) CEO John Sarvis on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AVX Corporation Announces Preliminary First Quarter Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold AVX shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 41.08 million shares or 0.49% more from 40.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Limited Co has 0% invested in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Denali Advsrs Lc has 0% invested in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 225 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Ameritas Investment Partners holds 0% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 3,566 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 913 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 109,004 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership invested 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Foundry Lc invested 0.33% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Citigroup Inc accumulated 17,687 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Comm Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Moreover, Phocas Financial Corporation has 1.03% invested in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research owns 44,919 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Colorado-based Semper Augustus Investments Limited Liability Co has invested 1.56% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX).

More notable recent Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “TransEnterix to Present at the Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Consolidated-Tomoka Announces Termination of Contract to Sell LPGA International Golf Club – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Consolidated Tomoka Announces Large Block Share Repurchase of 320741 Shares, or Approximately 6% of its Outstanding Shares, in Connection with Disposition of all Shares Owned by its Largest Shareholder – GlobeNewswire” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Dr. Amal Ghosh, CTO of eMagin Corporation, Awarded 2019 Karl Ferdinand Braun Prize from the Society of Information Display – Business Wire” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Consolidated-Tomoka Completes Sale of Approximately 23 Acres for $8.2 Million to North American Development Group and Acquires Single-Tenant Retail Income Property – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 24, 2018.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc Unit Cl (NYSE:OAK) by 147,674 shares to 29,890 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Un Co Com (NYSE:WU) by 35,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 337,381 shares, and cut its stake in Hallmark Finl Svcs Inc Ec C (NASDAQ:HALL).