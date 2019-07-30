Intrepid Capital Management Has Raised Its Kroger Co Com (KR) Holding; The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) Covered By 0 Bulls

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased Kroger Co Com (KR) stake by 154.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Intrepid Capital Management Inc acquired 27,319 shares as Kroger Co Com (KR)’s stock declined 12.95%. The Intrepid Capital Management Inc holds 44,949 shares with $1.11 million value, up from 17,630 last quarter. Kroger Co Com now has $17.06B valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $21.36. About 5.54M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: ‘No truth’ in report of possible Target-Kroger merger; 23/05/2018 – KROGER TO ACQUIRE HOME CHEF FOR $200M PLUS EARNOUT PAYMENTS; 15/03/2018 – KROGER CO – BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF 12.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 23/05/2018 – Kroger to Buy Meal-Kit Firm Home Chef for up to $700 Million; 15/03/2018 – Kroger Board Of Directors Approves $1 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization, Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Kroger: After-Tax Proceeds of Deal Total $1.7 Billion; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Exits Kroger, Cuts JPMorgan; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Supermarket Fuel Centers and Its Turkey Hill Dairy Were Not Included in the Sale; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat

Among 2 analysts covering Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Greenbrier Companies had 6 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Sector Weight” on Monday, March 11. On Wednesday, March 27 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. See The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss National Bank has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc stated it has 150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Piedmont Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). 49 were reported by Parkside National Bank & Trust And Tru. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 31,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Plc invested in 0% or 33,867 shares. First Midwest Commercial Bank Tru Division holds 10,212 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0% or 10,273 shares. Chicago Equity Limited holds 32,405 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 14,100 shares. Ameriprise Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Legal And General Grp Public Limited holds 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) or 97,846 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 13,484 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0% or 156,912 shares. Moreover, Hgk Asset Mgmt has 0.08% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX).

The stock increased 3.70% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.69. About 268,459 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 27.21% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Greenbrier at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. designs, makes, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $964.44 million. The Company’s Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max railcar, and multi-max auto rack and flat cars for automotive transportation; conventional railcars, such as boxcars, covered hopper cars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges. It has a 14.73 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Wheels & Parts segment provides wheel services, including reconditioning of wheels and axles, new axle machining and finishing, and axle downsizing; and reconditions and makes railcar cushioning units, couplers, yokes, side frames, bolsters, and various other parts, as well as produces roofs, doors, and associated parts for boxcars.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity. $107,437 worth of stock was bought by SARGENT RONALD on Sunday, June 30.

Among 11 analysts covering Kroger (NYSE:KR), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Kroger had 22 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of KR in report on Friday, March 8 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Pivotal Research on Friday, June 21 with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, March 14. The stock of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 8. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $25 target in Friday, June 21 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, March 8. The stock of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Pivotal Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 29 by Bank of America.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) stake by 2,658 shares to 59,249 valued at $11.90 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 18,761 shares and now owns 64,039 shares. Amdocs Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:DOX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,131 were accumulated by Da Davidson. Sasco Ct holds 3.41% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 1.48 million shares. 1.78 million are owned by Utd Serv Automobile Association. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs owns 157,871 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Company holds 0% or 1,491 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Assocs invested in 0.02% or 552,420 shares. Hightower Tru Service Lta has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Twin Tree Ltd Partnership reported 226,316 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Intrepid Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 44,949 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability invested 0.03% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Clean Yield Gru has invested 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Parkside Bank & Trust & stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.07% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Royal London Asset Management Ltd owns 325,489 shares.