Intrepid Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding in Cubic Com (CUB) by $807,240 as Valuation Rose; As Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Share Price Rose, Holder Harber Asset Management Raised Its Position

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cubic Corp Com (CUB) by 182.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 14,415 shares as the company's stock rose 17.90% . The hedge fund held 22,293 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 7,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cubic Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $69.29. About 246,767 shares traded. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500.

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 19,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 272,594 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.19M, up from 253,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $80.94. About 315,005 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.17; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adjusted EBITDA EUR60.9M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION 4Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.18

More notable recent Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Cubic Takes Home Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Awards – Business Wire" on August 14, 2019

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $531,579 activity. WARNER JOHN H JR had bought 5,000 shares worth $301,250. Shares for $9,904 were bought by EDWARDS JAMES R. The insider FELDMANN BRADLEY H bought $40,787. The insider HARRISON MARK bought 168 shares worth $10,025. Another trade for 123 shares valued at $7,196 was made by Aga Anshooman on Wednesday, May 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CUB shares while 41 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.43% less from 28.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Michigan-based Ls Inv Advsr Limited Co has invested 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Retail Bank Of New York Mellon reported 0.01% stake. Morgan Dempsey Mngmt Lc accumulated 14,730 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 58,024 shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De accumulated 55,151 shares. Moreover, Hbk Invests Lp has 0% invested in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 3,699 shares. Legal General Public Limited stated it has 75,435 shares. Blair William & Company Il holds 52,486 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 26,242 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru reported 113,195 shares stake. Prudential Financial Inc reported 46,526 shares stake. Miles Cap owns 5,016 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability holds 41,930 shares. Rutabaga Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation Ma owns 222,969 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB).

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Un Co Com (NYSE:WU) by 35,825 shares to 337,381 shares, valued at $6.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amdocs Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:DOX) by 44,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,992 shares, and cut its stake in Hallmark Finl Svcs Inc Ec C (NASDAQ:HALL).

More notable recent InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "InterXion Holding's Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga" on August 06, 2019

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 30,758 shares to 148,494 shares, valued at $12.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 20,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 838,871 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA).