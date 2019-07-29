Intrepid Capital Management Has Raised Its Cubic Com (CUB) Holding by $807,240 as Market Value Rose; As Alamo Group (ALG) Valuation Rose, Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Lifted Its Stake

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Alamo Group Inc (ALG) by 86.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 3,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,706 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $670.20M, up from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Alamo Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $99.23. About 8,343 shares traded. Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) has risen 3.60% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.83% the S&P500. Some Historical ALG News: 17/04/2018 – New technology creates a portal to the past with debut of Alamo Reality, LLC app; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 Und/Aaa Enh To Alamo Heights Isd’s, Tx Goult Bonds, Series 2018a&B; 03/05/2018 – Alamo Group Announces New Chmn of the Bd; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Alamo Group; 17/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.5 – 66km SW of Alamo, Nevada; 30/05/2018 – SAP Products and Services Now Available via Alamo City Engineering Services; 22/04/2018 – DJ Alamo Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALG); 07/05/2018 – Galderma Announces Results of ALAMO: A Real-World, Phase 4 Study Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of Epiduo® Forte (adapalene and benzoyl peroxide) Gel, 0.3%/2; 08/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 10km ESE of Alamo, Nevada; 12/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.8 – 9km NE of Alamo, Nevada

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cubic Corp Com (CUB) by 182.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 14,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,293 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 7,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cubic Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $67.13. About 30,734 shares traded. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 8.65% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 20/03/2018 – Cubic Corp Included in Lockheed Martin Team Awarded Seven-Year, $3.53B U.S. Army Training Contract; 21/03/2018 – Cubic | John Laing Consortium Closes Financing with MBTA for Next-Generation Fare Payment System; 19/04/2018 – CUBIC TO SELL TRAINING SERVICES FOR ABOUT $135M; 19/03/2018 – Cubic Publishes New Industry Report Pushing for Greater Role of Public Transit Authorities in Driving Mobility as a Service; 08/05/2018 – Cubic Recognized on Forbes America’s 2018 Best Midsize Employers List for Second Consecutive Year; 02/05/2018 – CUBIC SEES FY REV. $1.14B TO $1.19B, EST. $1.24B; 31/05/2018 – Cubic Corporation to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 13 in New York City; 02/05/2018 – Cubic Corp Confirms Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance; 03/05/2018 – Cubic Expands Footprint with Office Opening in Dallas, Texas; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CUBIC 3Q ADJ EBITDA FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 4,025 shares to 26,998 shares, valued at $998.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 21,282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,954 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

More notable recent Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alamo Group To Acquire Dutch Power For European Expansion – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) CEO Ron Robinson on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Alamo Group Inc. Announces Pending Retirement of Executive Officer – PRNewswire” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alamo Group Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NCS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold ALG shares while 34 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 11.12 million shares or 0.24% more from 11.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 52,000 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0% or 71,812 shares. 172,675 were reported by Invesco Ltd. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 2,516 shares. The New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). Tygh Cap Mgmt owns 60,034 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Management Com has 0.02% invested in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) for 682 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited has 0% invested in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) for 18,647 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0% or 361 shares. Indexiq Ltd Liability stated it has 15,963 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Pnc owns 327,330 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp reported 8,924 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles & Lp reported 90,993 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $98,132 activity.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:DOX) by 44,000 shares to 143,992 shares, valued at $7.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 2,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,249 shares, and cut its stake in Teradata Corp Del Com (NYSE:TDC).

More notable recent Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cubic Corporation (CUB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cubic’s Trafficware to Deliver Central Transportation Management System for Livermore, California – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Chewy IPO, Lululemon And Tesla On Tap – Seeking Alpha” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Cubic Corporation Breaks Ground on New San Diego Headquarters – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $531,579 activity. 697 shares were bought by FELDMANN BRADLEY H, worth $40,787 on Wednesday, May 8. Shares for $7,196 were bought by Aga Anshooman on Wednesday, May 8. The insider EDWARDS JAMES R bought 167 shares worth $9,904. HARRISON MARK bought 168 shares worth $10,025. GUILES EDWIN A had bought 2,716 shares worth $162,417 on Friday, June 7.