Intrepid Capital Management Has Lowered Position in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Co (UEPS) as Market Value Declined; Cheviot Value Management Position in Newmont Mining (NEM) Has Decreased by $666,330

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 19,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 155,092 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, down from 174,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $38.76. About 4.70 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 22.12% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining To Sell Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc Co (UEPS) by 80.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 1.66 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 408,109 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 2.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.65M market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.13. About 292,262 shares traded or 7.68% up from the average. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) has declined 66.03% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.46% the S&P500. Some Historical UEPS News: 12/04/2018 – Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. to Host Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2018 Results; 24/05/2018 – Net 1 Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 10/05/2018 – Net 1 3Q Rev $162.7M; 23/03/2018 – Net1’s CPS to challenge High Court’s order regarding SASSA implementation cost recovery; 23/03/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES – COURT ALSO ORDERED CPS ORDERED TO REFUND SAID AMOUNT OF ZAR 317 MLN TO SASSA WITH INTEREST FROM JUNE 2014 TO DATE OF PAYMENT; 24/05/2018 – NET1 UNIT CPS IS IN DISPUTE WITH WELFARE AGENCY OVER CHARGES; 10/05/2018 – Net 1 UEPS Technologies 3Q EPS 5c; 10/05/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.05; 23/03/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TO APPEAL ORDER TO REPAY 317M RAND TO SASSA; 24/05/2018 – NET1 UNIT SAID IN COURT PAPERS ITS MAKING OPERATIONAL LOSS

More notable recent Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Net 1 UEPS Technologies: Allegations Of Unlawful Conduct For Almost Twenty Years – Seeking Alpha” on February 16, 2016, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Healthcare tops midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on November 08, 2018. More interesting news about Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Net1 sells 8% of DNI to RMB for ZAR 215 million; Company settles long term debt in full – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cubic Corp Com (NYSE:CUB) by 14,415 shares to 22,293 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheesecake Factory Inc Com (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 8,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Skechers U S A Inc Cl A (NYSE:SKX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold UEPS shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 26.34 million shares or 10.99% less from 29.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability reported 117,900 shares. Blackrock invested in 139,828 shares or 0% of the stock. Value Advisers Ltd Company reported 1.11% stake. Lsv Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) for 351,063 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) for 133,162 shares. 756,678 were reported by Goldman Sachs. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management invested in 107,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Utd Serv Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Vanguard holds 0% of its portfolio in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) for 238,029 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp has 321,928 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2,158 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt owns 344,300 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc holds 162,675 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 7,191 shares. Bankshares Of America Corp De holds 13,906 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $-0.10 earnings per share, down 147.62% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.21 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% negative EPS growth.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $301,788 activity. $42,663 worth of stock was sold by Palmer Thomas Ronald on Friday, February 1. Goldberg Gary J had sold 4,000 shares worth $136,520.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Advisers has 50 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Madison Inc invested in 290,900 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Mgmt owns 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 560 shares. Asset Management One Limited reported 478,287 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc invested in 1.01 million shares. 873 are held by Duncker Streett. Legacy Prtnrs invested 0.25% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 102,865 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Vident Advisory Limited Liability stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 180,323 are owned by First Manhattan Com. Highlander Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 2.57 million shares stake. Element Ltd Com reported 84,580 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs invested in 304 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. NEM’s profit will be $221.30M for 35.89 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.