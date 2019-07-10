Intrepid Capital Management Has Lowered Position in Amdocs LTD Shs (DOX) by $2.38 Million; Kinder Morgan Del Com (KMI) Shareholder Blackhill Capital Increased Stake

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd Shs (DOX) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 44,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 143,992 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79 million, down from 187,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $62.88. About 904,967 shares traded or 12.02% up from the average. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 8.17% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – REITERATES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 4.0%-8.0% YOY; 05/03/2018 Amdocs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 1.3%-3.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS SEES 3Q REV. $990M TO $1.03B, EST. $992.2M; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance AI in the; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.3%-4.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS REPORTED; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Custom; 04/04/2018 – AMDOCS – VUBIQUITY WILL BE PREMIUM CONTENT DIGITAL DISTRIBUTOR FOR OTT PLATFORMS, VUBIQUITY’S LIVE-TO-VOD SOLUTION FOR TURNER’S PORTFOLIO OF NETWORKS; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q REV. $992.3M, EST. $980.5M

Blackhill Capital Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (KMI) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc bought 29,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 481,849 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64 million, up from 451,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $21.17. About 11.92 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan halts most work on disputed Canada pipeline expansion; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – BOARD NAMED DAX A. SANDERS AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – CANADA ENERGY MINISTER: GOVT IS “100 PERCENT” BEHIND KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 29/05/2018 – The Star Vancouver: #Breaking: The federal Liberal government has agreed to buy the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PREPARED TO INDEMNIFY KINDER MORGAN CANADA PIPELINE PROJECT AGAINST ANY FINANCIAL LOSS CAUSED BY B.C. GOVT’S ATTEMPTS AT DELAY; 29/05/2018 – National Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan; 20/04/2018 – Katie Simpson: Via @CochraneCBC if Kinder Morgan walks away from the Trans Mountain project, sources say other companies may be; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN- GIVEN CURRENT UNCERTAIN CONDITIONS OF TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT, KML IS NOT UPDATING ITS COST, SCHEDULE ESTIMATE AT THIS TIME; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – CO’S STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO A REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – AGREED TO WORK WITH GOVT OF CANADA TO SEEK A THIRD PARTY BUYER FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE SYSTEM AND TMEP THROUGH JULY 22, 2018

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com (NYSEMKT:CTO) by 8,722 shares to 86,907 shares, valued at $5.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cubic Corp Com (NYSE:CUB) by 14,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Skechers U S A Inc Cl A (NYSE:SKX).

More notable recent Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Amdocs Limited Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on November 08, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amdocs Limited (DOX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 28, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 27, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Amdocs Announces Enterprise Accelerator an Automated B2B Modular Solution to Speed Up Sales, Streamline Service Delivery and Grow Beyond Connectivity – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SIEMENS and Amdocs to Offer High-reliability Connected Critical Infrastructure Wireless Solutions based on CBRS – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Israel’s Pelephone Drives Consumer IoT Innovation, Joining Other Service Providers Worldwide on Amdocs eSIM Platform – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 8.25% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.97 per share. DOX’s profit will be $143.99 million for 14.97 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by Amdocs Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 71,887 shares stake. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co has 1.02 million shares. Beaconlight Ltd Co holds 814,362 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 10,911 shares. 2,881 were reported by Old Second State Bank Of Aurora. Vestor Lc has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Fjarde Ap reported 642,023 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Manchester Capital Management Limited Liability Co reported 1,669 shares. Mai Capital Management owns 0.68% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 659,492 shares. Mackay Shields Llc holds 0.06% or 410,683 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 24,837 shares in its portfolio. Sfe Investment Counsel invested 0.8% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Rampart Invest Management Com Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 17,164 shares. 64,856 were accumulated by L And S Incorporated. Stevens Mngmt Lp accumulated 109,249 shares.