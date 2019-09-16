Intrepid Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Amdocs LTD Shs (DOX) as Stock Value Rose; Mangrove Partners Stake In Green Plains (GPRE) Was Has Lifted

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd Shs (DOX) by 74.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 106,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The hedge fund held 37,276 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31M, down from 143,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $66.14. About 229,801 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance Al in the Media and Communications Industry; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 10/05/2018 – KCOM Partners with Amdocs to Deliver Service-based Next Generation Network Services; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amdocs Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOX); 22/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN SYMBOL DOX; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME TRADES IN AMDOCS; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q REV. $992.3M, EST. $980.5M; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 22/03/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Green Plains Inc (GPRE) by 73.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 1.70M shares as the company’s stock declined 41.20% . The hedge fund held 4.00 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.13M, up from 2.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Green Plains Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $410.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.74. About 723,533 shares traded. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 37.52% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.52% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRE News: 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS: WHITE HOUSE MEETINGS PLANNED `LATER THIS WEEK’; 19/04/2018 – Green Plains Partners Increases Quarterly Distribution; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ethanol groups bristle as EPA frees refiners from biofuels law; 13/03/2018 – Luzich Partners Buys New 1.7% Position in Green Plains; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SEES HIGHER LIKELIHOOD OF HIGHER ETHANOL FORMULA; 15/05/2018 – Green Plains Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $904.7M; 09/05/2018 – Green Plains Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS IT’S HOPEFUL ABOUT CHANCES FOR E-15 WAIVER; 07/05/2018 – Green Plains 1Q Rev $1.05B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold GPRE shares while 34 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 37.47 million shares or 0.62% less from 37.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Mngmt Group holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 1.46M shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Prudential Financial Incorporated invested in 0% or 62,554 shares. Swiss Bank reported 71,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Numerixs Inv Technologies has 0.02% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 239 shares. Us Comml Bank De has 349 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 30,265 shares in its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Lc owns 16,400 shares. Slate Path Cap LP holds 0.14% or 282,000 shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mngmt reported 281 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,447 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Geode Mngmt Limited Liability has 530,355 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership invested in 39,013 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Analysts await Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 12.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.9 per share. DOX’s profit will be $137.25M for 16.37 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Amdocs Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.