Intrepid Capital Management Has Lowered Cheesecake Factory Com (CAKE) Position by $2.60 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Blume Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in Oracle (ORCL) as Stock Value Rose

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 91,535 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22 million, down from 110,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 14.40 million shares traded or 0.49% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 25/04/2018 – VIVOBAREFOOT Makes Giant Strides in Transforming the Footwear Industry; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Wins Appeals Court Ruling Against Google in Long-Running Copyright Case; 28/04/2018 – OpenSource: Running the Vordel XML Gateway on Oracle VM; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP – QTRLY TOTAL HARDWARE REVENUES $994 MLN VS $ 1,028 MLN; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ: CLOUD REVENUES TO GROW 19-23% IN 4Q; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Books 3Q Charge of $6.9 Billion Related to Tax Overhaul

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc Com (CAKE) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 60,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.15% . The hedge fund held 66,271 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.90 million, down from 126,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cheesecake Factory Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $42.58. About 640,399 shares traded. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has declined 24.69% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CAKE News: 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Flat to Up 1%; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of JPMCC 2017-JP5; 11/05/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC – APPOINTMENT OF SCARLETT MAY AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GENERAL COUNSEL AND SECRETARY OF COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – Cheesecake Factory 1Q Rev $590.7M; 16/04/2018 – The Cheesecake Factory Delivers Sweet Tax Day Relief with Free Delivery and a Chance to Win the Cheesecake Factory for One Year Through DoorDash; 05/03/2018 UK: WAITROSE RECALLS WAITROSE NEW YORK CHEESECAKE; 20/03/2018 – David Gordon, President, The @Cheesecake Factory: People are always going to want to get together – restaurants are not going away. They are going to want to have social experiences; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Targets 2022 Revenue of About $3B; 11/05/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 02/04/2018 – Cheesecake Factory’s CEO: To have happier employees, do these 3 things

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $197.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY) by 33,356 shares to 177,421 shares, valued at $4.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 8,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.66 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Yacktman Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 5.79% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Altavista Wealth Mngmt reported 7,280 shares stake. Scotia Capital stated it has 70,701 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Burt Wealth Advsrs, Maryland-based fund reported 4,226 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0.24% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Brandes Investment Prtnrs LP reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 2,307 shares. Ariel Ltd Liability Company owns 196,757 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. 82,502 were accumulated by Sumitomo Life Ins Company. Rodgers Brothers accumulated 7,077 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Columbia Asset Mgmt has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Black Creek Invest Inc stated it has 8.45% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt, -based fund reported 7,868 shares. Ashfield Prtnrs Ltd Llc reported 60,231 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Coastline Tru has 0.7% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 84,135 shares.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $203,685 activity. 750 shares were bought by Ames Edie A, worth $31,635 on Tuesday, August 6.

Analysts await The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 11.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.62 per share. CAKE’s profit will be $24.54 million for 19.35 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.93% negative EPS growth.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $221.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teradata Corp Del Com (NYSE:TDC) by 67,810 shares to 178,664 shares, valued at $6.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discovery Inc Com Ser C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 96,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).