Intrepid Capital Management Has Lifted Stake in Cubic Com (CUB) by $807,240 as Share Price Rose; Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holder Sabal Trust Co Has Increased Its Position by $651,741 as Share Price Rose

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cubic Corp Com (CUB) by 182.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 14,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.90% . The hedge fund held 22,293 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 7,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cubic Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $70.65. About 195,992 shares traded. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 19/04/2018 – CUBIC TO SELL TRAINING SERVICES BUSINESS TO VALIANT INTEGRATED; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Wins Alongside Lockheed Martin to Enhance US Army’s Training and Maintenance Program; 31/05/2018 – Cubic Corporation to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 13 in New York City; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Cubic; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cubic Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUB); 07/05/2018 – Cubic Awarded Contract to Deliver PRISim Suite PortableTrainers to US Air National Guard; 19/04/2018 – Cubic to Explore Open Payment in Tolling at IBTTA Conference; 02/05/2018 – Cubic Corp 2Q Loss/Shr 7c; 30/04/2018 – Cubic Celebrates GATR Facility Expansion with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony; 21/05/2018 – Cubic to Showcase Expeditionary C4ISR Solutions at Special Operations Forces Industry Conference 2018

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 4,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 126,884 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.27M, up from 122,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $169.53. About 842,923 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Raises FY18 New Business Bookings View to 6%-7%; 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York; 30/05/2018 – GOLD FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, U.S. GDP REPORT; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 THE NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS DECREASED BY 19.9%; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.44; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report Details (Table); 23/03/2018 – ADP Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 1.1%

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 3,681 shares to 16,464 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 22,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 728,151 shares, and cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Ltd stated it has 3,437 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 2,730 are owned by Swift Run Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Brave Asset Mgmt holds 0.32% or 3,641 shares. Cardinal Capital Mngmt holds 2.05% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 44,864 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Com has invested 0.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding has 0.27% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1.85 million shares. Pennsylvania reported 230,852 shares. Pathstone Family Office holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 5,061 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Com Dc holds 0.02% or 1,289 shares. Wilkins Inv Counsel has invested 3.42% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 10,735 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Jefferies Grp Inc Llc has invested 0.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc accumulated 0.03% or 1,800 shares. Howe Rusling Inc has invested 0.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Ramsay Stattman Vela Price holds 3.16% or 54,245 shares.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18,761 shares to 64,039 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jefferies Finl Group Inc Com by 18,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,170 shares, and cut its stake in Protective Ins Corp Cl B.

