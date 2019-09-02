Intrepid Capital Management Has Lifted Holding in Skechers U S A Cl A (SKX) as Valuation Rose; Darden Restaurants (DRI) Holding Boosted by Spectrum Management Group Inc

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Skechers U S A Inc Cl A (SKX) by 53.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 102,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.21% . The hedge fund held 294,110 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.89M, up from 191,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Skechers U S A Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $31.66. About 1.69 million shares traded. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) has risen 35.02% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SKX News: 09/05/2018 – Skechers at Site Visit Hosted By Wedbush Today; 12/04/2018 – Skechers Honors Manhattan Beach with Two Downtown Mosaics from Acclaimed Artist; 17/04/2018 – From sneakers to the Dow’s biggest loser: Skechers, General Electric may see big moves on earnings; 26/04/2018 – Skechers USA, Inc. vs Adidas AG | FWD Entered | 04/25/2018; 09/05/2018 – Skechers Presenting at Conference May 23; 19/04/2018 – SKECHERS Achieves New Quarterly Sales Record in First Quarter 2018; 15/03/2018 – Hyundai Enters Second Year as the Official Automotive Sponsor of the Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon; 10/05/2018 – U.S. court protects Adidas Stan Smith shoe from Skechers look-alike; 20/04/2018 – Skechers Hits The Ground, Down 28%; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Skechers

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 137.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 12,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 21,007 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 8,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $120.98. About 905,098 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 17c/Basic Common Sh; 22/03/2018 – Olive Garden Parent Darden Tops Profit Estimates, But Sales Fall Slightly Short — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SAME-RESTAURANT SALES ROSE 2.2 PCT; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 3Q RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Protective Ins Corp Cl B by 108,627 shares to 804,881 shares, valued at $14.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradata Corp Del Com (NYSE:TDC) by 93,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,854 shares, and cut its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark stated it has 3,681 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Capital Fund Mngmt Sa has 0.17% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 187,949 shares. Susquehanna Interest Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 14,636 shares in its portfolio. Service Automobile Association invested in 56,161 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Ibm Retirement Fund has 1,859 shares. Hartford Mgmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 55,023 shares. 138,659 are held by Adage Capital Prns Group Ltd Com. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 0.07% or 6,785 shares. Atria Investments Ltd invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Communication Llc holds 33,300 shares. Castleark Ltd Liability owns 4,650 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 581,290 shares. Tru Co Of Vermont holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 484 shares. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 903 shares.

