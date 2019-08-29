Intrepid Capital Management Has Lifted Holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (TAP) as Stock Price Declined; Clark Capital Management Group Continues to Hold Stake in Korn Ferry (KFY)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Korn Ferry (KFY) by 5.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 38,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.24% . The institutional investor held 700,655 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.38 million, up from 662,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Korn Ferry for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $38.95. About 31,824 shares traded. Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has declined 39.75% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.75% the S&P500. Some Historical KFY News: 09/04/2018 – Lorraine Hack Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner; 06/03/2018 – KORN FERRY SEES 4Q FEE REV. $448M-$462M, EST. $436.7M; 22/03/2018 – Korn Ferry’s Michael Hyter Named as One of `The Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America’; 30/05/2018 – Performance Pays: CEOs See Highest Compensation Increases Since the Recession, According to New Korn Ferry Study; 09/04/2018 – Korn Ferry Ranked America’s Best Executive Recruiter and America’s Best Professional Recruiter for 2018; 06/03/2018 – KORN/FERRY 3Q ADJ EPS 70C, EST. 58C; 06/03/2018 – Korn Ferry Vice Chairman Dennis Carey Co-Authors “TALENT WINS: The New Playbook for Putting People First”; 12/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 06/03/2018 – KORN/FERRY SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 69C TO 73C, EST. 67C; 19/03/2018 – Jorge Gomar Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (TAP) by 75.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 7,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The hedge fund held 16,741 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $999,000, up from 9,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $51.16. About 144,503 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold KFY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 48.57 million shares or 0.74% less from 48.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skyline Asset Mgmt L P, Illinois-based fund reported 126,600 shares. Bowling Management Ltd Company reported 0.07% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Goldman Sachs Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 1.06 million shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Co invested 0% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Parkside Financial Bank And reported 33 shares. 1492 Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) for 30,659 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.18% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.13% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Federated Investors Pa holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) for 268,545 shares. Bailard reported 8,400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Curbstone Fincl Mgmt stated it has 25,100 shares. Raymond James & holds 0% of its portfolio in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) for 8,089 shares. Ariel Invests Limited Liability Company reported 352,829 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 165,709 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp has invested 0% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95B and $4.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 139,129 shares to 203,855 shares, valued at $22.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 91,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,026 shares, and cut its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF).

