Intrepid Capital Management Has Increased Western Digital Com (WDC) Stake; Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holder Avenir Has Lowered Stake

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 82.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 206,943 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.81M, down from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.87. About 12.85M shares traded or 392.91% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp Com (WDC) by 294.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 19,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 26,067 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24 million, up from 6,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.51B market cap company. The stock increased 3.26% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 5.01M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis holds 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 8,280 shares. The Texas-based Highland Cap LP has invested 0.06% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Texas-based Automobile Association has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Fifth Third Savings Bank has 125,434 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 12.88 million shares. Fmr Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 509,026 shares. Moreover, Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 622,559 were accumulated by Twin Securities Incorporated. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corporation holds 326,000 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk holds 178,472 shares. Ionic Capital Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.26% stake. Freshford Capital Management Ltd Com invested in 4.81% or 868,973 shares. Elk Creek Prns Lc invested 0.19% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Pnc Financial Ser owns 6,497 shares.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Bizwest.com which released: “Zayo delays annual report filing – BizWest” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Zayo Group Holdings Keeps Treading Water – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Bizwest.com published: “Zayo posts $650.6M in quarterly sales, says merger is on track – BizWest” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zayo +3% after canceling Citi conference – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Bizwest.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo yearly sales drop, profits rise on lower operating costs – BizWest” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.16 million for 49.81 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $221.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New Com (NYSE:DG) by 4,166 shares to 13,733 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Un Co Com (NYSE:WU) by 131,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,891 shares, and cut its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC).

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Western Digital (WDC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “These 3 Unloved U.S. Tech Stocks Are Finally Recovering – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: RSP, WDC, KLAC, SYMC – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Micron vs. Western Digital – Motley Fool” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: PYPL, WDC – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.