Intrepid Capital Management Has Increased Its Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com (CTO) Position; Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Sentiment Is 1.24

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 126 funds started new and increased holdings, while 102 sold and reduced their stock positions in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The funds in our database now have: 147.25 million shares, up from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Bed Bath & Beyond Inc in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 65 Increased: 72 New Position: 54.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com (CTO) stake by 11.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Intrepid Capital Management Inc acquired 8,722 shares as Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com (CTO)’s stock rose 1.57%. The Intrepid Capital Management Inc holds 86,907 shares with $5.13M value, up from 78,185 last quarter. Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com now has $305.39 million valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $61.99. About 7,681 shares traded. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEMKT:CTO) has declined 1.32% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CTO News: 13/04/2018 – ISS Recommends Consolidated-Tomoka Shareholders Vote “FOR” All Seven of the Company’s Director Nominees; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTO); 15/03/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka: ISS, Glass-Lewis Concluded None of Wintergreen Nominees Have Relevant Real-Estate Operating Experience; 15/03/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka: Two of Wintergreen Nominees Have ‘Significant Conflict’; 25/04/2018 – Preliminary Results Indicate Shareholders Elect All Seven Consolidated Tomoka Directors; 04/05/2018 – Consolidated Tomoka Announces Final Results of the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 13/04/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka: ISS Recommends Shareholders Vote for Company’s Board Nominees; 15/03/2018 Consolidated-Tomoka Files Definitive Proxy Materials and Mails Letter to Shareholders; 17/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA LAND – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED TO $34.86 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AN INCREASE OF $1.88 PER SHARE, OR ABOUT 6% VS YEAR-END 2017; 26/04/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts await Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.36 per share. BBBY’s profit will be $42.18M for 6.97 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 175.00% EPS growth.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and juvenile products. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides various textile products, amenities, and other goods to institutional clients in the hospitality, cruise line, healthcare, and other industries.

The stock increased 2.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.2. About 7.21M shares traded or 20.15% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES BED BATH & BEYOND INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 02/04/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open Second Store in the Tampa, Florida Market; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Net $194M; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low- to mid-$2 range; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 15c; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q EPS $1.41; 29/05/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open New Store in Burbank, California; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Six Classes of CD 2007-CD5

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd holds 8.21% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. for 9.23 million shares. Moon Capital Management Lp owns 694,489 shares or 5.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd has 3.73% invested in the company for 300,000 shares. The Illinois-based Tyvor Capital Llc has invested 3.59% in the stock. Valueworks Llc, a New York-based fund reported 308,585 shares.