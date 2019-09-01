Intrepid Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Bank New York Mellon Com (BK) by $1.77 Million; As Hollyfrontier (HFC) Stock Rose, Shareholder Robertson Opportunity Capital Lowered Position by $837,900

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (BK) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 35,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The hedge fund held 106,169 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35M, down from 141,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.06. About 3.05 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP – “STRONG EQUITY MARKETS AND HIGHER INTEREST RATES WERE IMPORTANT DRIVERS” IN QTR; 11/04/2018 – Steven D. Black Elected to BNY Mellon Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – 61NN: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/03/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 06/05/2018 – Mitchell Harris on reshaping BNY Mellon’s $1.9tn asset arm; 23/04/2018 – 36JM: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 28/03/2018 – BNY MELLON’S REYDA PREVIOUSLY WITH BANK OF AMERICA; 03/05/2018 – 16LX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Investment Services Fees $1.98B

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 17,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The hedge fund held 169,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, down from 186,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 1.35 million shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 29/05/2018 – Ethanol, farm groups sue U.S. EPA over refineries’ biofuels exemptions; 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP – ISSUES STATEMENT ON PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN AND CEO, LAMAR NORSWORTHY; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA grants refiners biofuel credits to remedy Obama-era waiver denials; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER WOODS CROSS TO RUN AT REDUCED RATES FOR 2Q; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – NO REPORTED INJURIES AS A RESULT OF FIRE; HOWEVER, REFINERY’S ABILITY TO RECEIVE CRUDE OIL DELIVERIES HAS BEEN AFFECTED; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-All Lyondell Houston refinery units restart after outage; 20/04/2018 – DJ HollyFrontier Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFC)

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57 million and $163.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 300 shares to 3,300 shares, valued at $3.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (NYSE:TAP) by 7,201 shares to 16,741 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com (NYSEMKT:CTO) by 8,722 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,907 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New Com (NYSE:DG).