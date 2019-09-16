Intrepid Capital Management Has Cut Its Amdocs LTD Shs (DOX) Stake by $6.62 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Overbrook Management Has Boosted Holding in Ryman Hospitality Pptys (RHP) as Stock Declined

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd Shs (DOX) by 74.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 106,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The hedge fund held 37,276 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31 million, down from 143,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $66.21. About 589,792 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Customer Experience; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q REV. $992.3M, EST. $980.5M; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME TRADES IN AMDOCS; 05/03/2018 Amdocs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS GROWTH FORECAST; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance Al in the Media and Communications Industry; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD DOX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – KCOM Partners with Amdocs to Deliver Service-based Next Generation Network Services

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (RHP) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 88,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.65% . The hedge fund held 451,515 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.61M, up from 362,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $82.42. About 263,796 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD – FY UNDERLYING PROFIT UP 14.2% TO NZ$203.5 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q Net $27.3M; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – BUYS EIGHTH VILLAGE SITE IN VICTORIA; 21/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO NZ$11.30 FROM NZ$10.00; RATING HOLD; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN TO BUY REMAINING 50% OF OPRY CITY STAGE JOINT VENTURE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHP); 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – ALL FIGURES IN NZ$; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality Affirms Its 2018 Guidance; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES – IN CONNECTION WITH PROJECT, OSCEOLA COUNTY AGREED TO EXTEND AND MODIFY TERMS OF EXISTING RESTATED MARKETING AGREEMENT; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN FY UNDERLYING PROFIT NZ$203.5M UP 14%

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $221.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc Com (NYSE:WYN) by 31,380 shares to 138,920 shares, valued at $6.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanesbrands Inc Com (NYSE:HBI) by 386,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 524,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Teradata Corp Del Com (NYSE:TDC).

Analysts await Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 12.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.9 per share. DOX’s profit will be $137.24M for 16.39 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Amdocs Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.08 million activity.

