Intrepid Capital Management Has Cut By $994,333 Its Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Position; Mar Vista Investment Partners Increased Pepsico (PEP) Holding

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 13.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc acquired 68,417 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 13.35%. The Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc holds 592,120 shares with $72.56 million value, up from 523,703 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $183.47B valuation. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 4.28M shares traded or 0.79% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) stake by 22.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 18,761 shares as Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Intrepid Capital Management Inc holds 64,039 shares with $3.46 million value, down from 82,800 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc Com now has $241.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $111 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $137 target in Thursday, April 18 report. On Thursday, April 18 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by BUSH WESLEY G, worth $557,404 on Friday, June 7.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.84 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $49 target in Tuesday, February 12 report. Raymond James maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, February 14. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $55 target in Thursday, February 14 report. Bank of America maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $58 target in Monday, March 25 report.