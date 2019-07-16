Intrepid Capital Management Decreased Teradata Del Com (TDC) Position By $4.03 Million; 3 Analysts Bullish Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY)

Among 3 analysts covering Dave & Busters Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dave & Busters Entertainment had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 3. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. See Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) latest ratings:

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased Teradata Corp Del Com (TDC) stake by 45.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 93,675 shares as Teradata Corp Del Com (TDC)’s stock declined 20.56%. The Intrepid Capital Management Inc holds 110,854 shares with $4.84 million value, down from 204,529 last quarter. Teradata Corp Del Com now has $4.25B valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $36.29. About 215,479 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.16% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.59% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 09/04/2018 – Teradata Analytics Platform Makes IoT Edge Computing Smarter with Industry’s First ‘4D Analytics’; 08/03/2018 – TERADATA NAMES MARTYN ETHERINGTON CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees FY EPS 58c-EPS 64c; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 17C TO 19C, EST. 32C; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2018 Rev $2.15B-$2.18B; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Rev $520M-$530M; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.40 TO $1.46, EST. $1.54; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.53, REV VIEW $2.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Teradata Names Martyn Etherington As Chief Marketing Officer to Bolster Its Cloud Strategy; 03/05/2018 – Teradata 1Q Adj EPS 28c

More notable recent Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) A Great Pick for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) Down 0.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Caterpillar Stock Is a Growth Play and (Maybe) an Income Play – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “China says U.S. should “not play with fire” on Taiwan – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 24, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Dave & BusterÂ’s Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. The company has market cap of $1.48 billion. The Company’s venues offer a menu of Â‘Fun American New GourmetÂ’ entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. It has a 13.63 P/E ratio. The firm operates its venues under the Dave & BusterÂ’s name.

The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40.8. About 468,506 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has risen 36.91% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Rev $1.2B-$1.24B; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Down in Low to Mid Single Digits; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES (13 WEEKS), DECREASED 5.9%; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Buys New 2% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MLN TO $110 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 1,411 shares. Gam Ag stated it has 7,128 shares. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.03% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). 265 are owned by Cwm Lc. Whittier Com Of Nevada invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). 13,263 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 1.18 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 114,135 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Maverick Capital Limited reported 12,340 shares. Mackenzie Fincl reported 2.32 million shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 75,283 shares. Moreover, Principal Group Incorporated Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 348,773 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.02% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold TDC shares while 80 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 111.77 million shares or 0.03% less from 111.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont reported 0.02% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Hrt Financial Lc reported 4,805 shares stake. Products Prtn Ltd Llc reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). 44,745 were accumulated by Trexquant Investment Lp. Manchester Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, Vermont-based fund reported 1,021 shares. The Illinois-based Fairpointe Cap Ltd Com has invested 2.34% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). 31,400 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Huntington Savings Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 2,011 shares. Riverpark Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 59,184 shares. Jefferies Llc holds 0.02% or 54,740 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd invested in 62,377 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Lapides Asset Ltd Liability Corp owns 98,300 shares or 1.62% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Fred Alger Inc has invested 0% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Adirondack Tru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Synovus holds 0% or 160 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $347,603 activity. 9,050 shares valued at $347,603 were bought by Culhane Mark on Monday, May 6.

More notable recent Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Teradata Appoints Scott Brown as Chief Revenue Officer – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oxford Universityâ€™s SaÃ¯d Business School to Use Teradata Vantage for World-class Business and Marketing Research – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Pehub.com‘s news article titled: “42CAP wraps up sophomore fund – PE Hub” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 6.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.16 per share. TDC’s profit will be $19.91M for 53.37 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Teradata Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.67% EPS growth.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com (NYSEMKT:CTO) stake by 8,722 shares to 86,907 valued at $5.13M in 2019Q1. It also upped Dollar Gen Corp New Com (NYSE:DG) stake by 3,584 shares and now owns 17,899 shares. Skechers U S A Inc Cl A (NYSE:SKX) was raised too.