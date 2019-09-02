Intrepid Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Teradata Del Com (TDC) by $4.03 Million; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Value Declined, Spectrum Management Group Has Cut Its Stake

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 88,566 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, down from 98,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Teradata Corp Del Com (TDC) by 45.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 93,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.32% . The hedge fund held 110,854 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, down from 204,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Teradata Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $30.87. About 624,696 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA 1Q REV. $506M, EST. $496.4M; 05/04/2018 – Teradata Scores Highest in 3 of 4 Use Cases in 2018 Gartner Report: Critical Capabilities for Data Management Solutions for Analytics; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Rev $520M-$530M; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES 2Q REV. $520.0M TO $530.0M, EST. $522.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Teradata Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDC); 10/04/2018 – Teradata Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Teradata 1Q Rev $506M; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 0c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold TDC shares while 80 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 111.77 million shares or 0.03% less from 111.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 166,011 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Company reported 172,708 shares stake. Natixis stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Utd Automobile Association reported 18,265 shares. Smithfield Tru Communication holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Limited reported 267 shares stake. Veritable LP invested in 8,187 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Verition Fund Ltd Liability has 22,566 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Co has 62,377 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The has 0.01% invested in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) for 191,174 shares. M&T Retail Bank invested in 5,358 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 84,228 shares. Oakworth Cap has invested 0% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 192,779 shares.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skechers U S A Inc Cl A (NYSE:SKX) by 102,930 shares to 294,110 shares, valued at $9.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discovery Inc Com Ser C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 17,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Co Com (NYSE:KR).

More notable recent Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Teradata Hires Bob Joyce for New Role of EVP, Teradata Business Systems – Business Wire” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About (TDC) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Register Now for the Best Data and Analytics Conference: Teradata Universe in Denver, Colorado – Business Wire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Teradata Corp (TDC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Teradata: An Inconsistent Recurring Growth Story – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 4.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.25 per share. TDC’s profit will be $28.64M for 29.68 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Teradata Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fin Advisory Ser invested in 13,199 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, Germany-based fund reported 1.28 million shares. Olstein Ltd Partnership invested in 157,963 shares or 1.41% of the stock. California-based First Wilshire Securities Mngmt has invested 0.18% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Eagle Global Advsrs Ltd has 334,386 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Mechanics National Bank Trust Department stated it has 0.62% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Horan Capital Management invested in 110,925 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Miller Howard Investments New York stated it has 1.53M shares. Convergence Invest Limited Liability invested in 1.4% or 118,878 shares. Btim Corporation stated it has 1.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 313,435 were reported by Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated. Moreover, Fdx Advsr has 0.35% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 161,756 shares. 288,600 are owned by Origin Asset Limited Liability Partnership. Schafer Cullen Capital, New York-based fund reported 3.24M shares.

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94 million and $334.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity (FHLC) by 47,711 shares to 294,451 shares, valued at $13.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 60,022 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 15.80 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cisco -8.2% as analysts process macro headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: VLO, AVGO, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Market Preview/ Five Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (BABA, CSCO, NVDA, TCEHY, TLRY) – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 11, 2019.