Intrepid Capital Management Cut Teradata Del Com (TDC) Holding; 2 Analysts Covering Moelis & Company (MC)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased Teradata Corp Del Com (TDC) stake by 45.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 93,675 shares as Teradata Corp Del Com (TDC)’s stock declined 17.32%. The Intrepid Capital Management Inc holds 110,854 shares with $4.84 million value, down from 204,529 last quarter. Teradata Corp Del Com now has $3.43B valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $30.07. About 235,388 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.58 TO $0.64; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.40 TO $1.46, EST. $1.54; 27/03/2018 – Overstock.com Uses Teradata Path Analysis to Boost its Customer Journey Analytics; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.40 TO $1.46; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Rev $520M-$530M; 02/05/2018 – Teradata Announces Open Registration, Expanded Offerings at Industry’s Leading Analytics Event: ‘Teradata Analytics Universe’; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 08/03/2018 – TERADATA NAMES MARTYN ETHERINGTON CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES FY REV. ABOUT $2.15B TO $2.18B, EST. $2.18B; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES 2Q REV. $520.0M TO $530.0M, EST. $522.4M

Among 4 analysts covering Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Moelis & Co has $50 highest and $3900 lowest target. $43.50’s average target is 30.91% above currents $33.23 stock price. Moelis & Co had 9 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) rating on Thursday, July 11. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $4400 target. Wood downgraded Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) on Wednesday, July 31 to “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, July 8. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities given on Monday, April 8. See Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) latest ratings:

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. The firm advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. It has a 14.27 P/E ratio. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational firms, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

The stock increased 1.00% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $33.23. About 76,137 shares traded. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has declined 37.83% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MC News: 10/05/2018 – ANUJ MATHUR JOINS MOELIS & CO. AS A MANAGING DIRECTOR; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q Adj EPS 84c; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q Rev $219.4M; 27/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA SEES 1H UNDERLYING EPS AT 9.4 AUST. CENTS; 05/03/2018 – Moelis hires industry veteran Martin Houston to chair energy group; 22/03/2018 – MOVES- Credit Suisse, Moelis, Ernst & Young; 10/05/2018 – CLAL BIO: MEDIWOUND USING SERVICES OF M&A SPECIALIST MOELIS; 11/05/2018 – MOVES-Moelis appoints Anuj Mathur as a managing director; 23/04/2018 – MOELIS & CO 1Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 71C; 29/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA SAYS AUSTRALIAN CREDIT LICENCE ISSUED TODAY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold TDC shares while 80 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 111.77 million shares or 0.03% less from 111.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 733,626 are held by Jennison Assoc Ltd Co. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 19,285 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Highland Capital Mngmt Lp accumulated 6,990 shares. Gradient Invests holds 0% or 213 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 0.06% or 4.52M shares. Trustmark Savings Bank Tru Department stated it has 19 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shelton Cap Management has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Brown Brothers Harriman & stated it has 0% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 0% or 887 shares. 408,385 were accumulated by Rice Hall James Ltd Liability Company. 563,452 are held by Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus holds 0.01% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) or 15,400 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Brown Advisory stated it has 0% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC).

Analysts await Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 4.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.25 per share. TDC’s profit will be $29.67 million for 28.91 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Teradata Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.50% EPS growth.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $347,603 activity. Another trade for 9,050 shares valued at $347,603 was bought by Culhane Mark.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com (NYSEMKT:CTO) stake by 8,722 shares to 86,907 valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (NYSE:COG) stake by 319,540 shares and now owns 426,855 shares. Discovery Inc Com Ser C (NASDAQ:DISCK) was raised too.