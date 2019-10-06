Intrepid Capital Management Cut Its Laboratory Amer Hldgs Com (LH) Holding by $712,768; Stock Rose; Pool Com (POOL) Shares Rose While Hwg Holdings LP Upped Stake by $320,689

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (LH) by 28.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 4,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The hedge fund held 10,497 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82M, down from 14,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $167.15. About 496,435 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation: Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 10.0%-12.0%; 20/03/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LABCORP’S DIVESTITURE OF FOOD SOLUTIONS BUSINESS IS; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp, Aetna Extend, Expanded Existing Agreement; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Rev $2.8B; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms lmmunology & lmmunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S TOTAL SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO A TOTAL OF $1.0 BLN; 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BACKLOG AT END OF QUARTER WAS $9.17 BLN FOR COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ. OPER MARGIN +15.3%

Hwg Holdings Lp increased its stake in Pool Corp Com (POOL) by 179.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp bought 1,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The institutional investor held 2,612 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $499,000, up from 933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Pool Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $201.66. About 125,505 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL $200.0 MLN UNDER EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.70; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP SEES FY EPS $5.45 TO $5.70; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Total Authorization Available Is Now $236.7M; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys New 1% Position in Pool Corp; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM,; 06/03/2018 Pool Corp Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference

More notable recent Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Deposit wars: These are the banks in control of the Nashville market – Nashville Business Journal” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pool Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Where Solar Energy Is Booming in the U.S. – Nasdaq” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How Your Company Can Build A Robust ESG Strategy with Nasdaq ESG Advisory Program – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pool Corporation Announces Investor Day Nasdaq:POOL – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold POOL shares while 90 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 34.62 million shares or 0.05% more from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walleye Trading Limited Liability has invested 0% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Prudential has 0.01% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 16,243 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.01% or 12,616 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pnc Fincl Services has 0% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Moreover, Mariner Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 1,738 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs invested 0.11% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 70,974 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 35,048 shares. Echo Street Cap Lc owns 116,348 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Eulav Asset Mngmt has invested 0.66% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Goldman Sachs holds 0.01% or 103,573 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resource owns 0% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 13,247 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.09% or 103,432 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $93,598 activity.

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $103.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3,894 shares to 4,690 shares, valued at $394,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,055 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $221.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New C by 2,276 shares to 27,288 shares, valued at $7.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) by 38,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,274 shares, and has risen its stake in Crawford & Co Cl B.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold LH shares while 224 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 85.95 million shares or 1.95% less from 87.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank Association Oh holds 0% or 4,450 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Company accumulated 17 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank reported 69,781 shares. Gamco Et Al accumulated 13,900 shares or 0.02% of the stock. White Pine Invest holds 25,593 shares or 2.09% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 4,352 shares. Creative Planning reported 5,560 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 623 shares. Cypress Capital Gru stated it has 3,305 shares. Wedge Capital L LP Nc holds 0.39% or 197,410 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 8,332 shares. First Bank Of Omaha accumulated 62,336 shares. 15,300 were accumulated by Midas Mngmt Corporation. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.42% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Thematic Prns Limited Liability Company reported 3.41% stake.