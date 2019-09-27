Intrepid Capital Management Cut Its Laboratory Amer Hldgs Com (LH) Holding by $712,768; Hawkeye Capital Management Has Trimmed Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Position by $3.80 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (LH) by 28.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 4,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The hedge fund held 10,497 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82M, down from 14,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $167. About 513,547 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA BOOSTS VIEW FOR YEAR SALES GROWTH; 09/03/2018 – LABCORP – COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT BUSINESS HAS FORMED A GLOBAL IMMUNOLOGY AND IMMUNOTOXICOLOGY UNIT; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms lmmunology & lmmunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA; 24/04/2018 – LabCorp and Mount Sinai Health System Enhance Laboratory Operations to Improve Patient Care; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Rev $2.8B; 14/05/2018 – Wellness Corporate Solutions Launches Upgraded Employee Wellness Portal; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nano Labs Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLE)

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 64.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc sold 126,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 70,511 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 197,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $953.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $29.34. About 232,264 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX); 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN; 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N – CO SUPPORTS IN PARTICULAR TARIFFS ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FOR SOME FINISHED REAL PRODUCTS FROM CHINA – CEO ON CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $221.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc Com by 122,795 shares to 412,965 shares, valued at $7.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cubic Corp Com (NYSE:CUB) by 4,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Crawford & Co Cl B.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold LH shares while 224 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 85.95 million shares or 1.95% less from 87.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cooke And Bieler Limited Partnership has invested 1.66% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). John G Ullman Associates holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 3,224 shares. Asset Management One Ltd invested in 51,197 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Gideon Cap Advsrs Inc stated it has 8,445 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Dupont Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% or 1,287 shares in its portfolio. Somerville Kurt F holds 0.08% or 2,220 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia invested in 0.02% or 10,767 shares. The Virginia-based Bb&T Secs Limited Com has invested 0.04% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Kcm Inv Limited Company stated it has 0.16% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Fort LP has invested 0.44% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). First Fincl Bank Of Omaha holds 0.7% or 62,336 shares in its portfolio. Madison Inv Hldgs reported 315,667 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Amp Cap Investors accumulated 46,799 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.25% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) or 5,139 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada accumulated 28 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.85 EPS, up 4.01% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.74 per share. LH’s profit will be $278.45M for 14.65 P/E if the $2.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual EPS reported by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.73% negative EPS growth.

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $79.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 129,219 shares to 396,586 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.39 EPS, up 73.75% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.8 per share. GBX’s profit will be $45.15 million for 5.28 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GBX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 27.61 million shares or 8.71% less from 30.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 8,427 shares. Amer Gru has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Wellington Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 1.20M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited reported 0% stake. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0.01% or 852,134 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Co reported 77 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag accumulated 147,714 shares. Vanguard reported 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 5,170 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 0% or 109,207 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 2.72M shares. 259,915 are held by Community Bancorporation Of Raymore. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership invested in 32,599 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Raymond James & Assocs reported 11,194 shares stake.