Intrepid Capital Management Cut Its Hallmark Finl Svcs Ec C (HALL) Stake by $2.90 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Icon Plc (ICLR) Stock Value Declined, Polen Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $2.23 Million

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hallmark Finl Svcs Inc Ec C (HALL) by 29.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 290,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 685,575 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13M, down from 975,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hallmark Finl Svcs Inc Ec C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $269.31M market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 29,258 shares traded. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) has risen 17.11% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HALL News: 12/03/2018 – Hallmark Fincl Services 4Q Rev $97.4M; 02/05/2018 – Greystone and The Hallmark Companies Celebrate Grand Reopening of Affordable Housing Communities with Ribbon-Cutting Event in S; 19/04/2018 – FTC: Hallmark Cards, Incorporated – April 19, 2018; 20/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC – PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF 2 KOBO PER 50 KOBO ORDINARY SHARE FOR PERIOD ENDED DEC 31; 26/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hallmark Lighting/; 12/03/2018 – HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $92.32 MLN VS $90.55 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Elisabeth Yarrow Announces Hallmark Tour, Launches Women’s Job Search Guide Book and Gift Line; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hallmark Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HALL); 26/03/2018 – Christopher M. Larocca Named CEO of Luminance and Hallmark Lighting

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 16,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 115,017 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.71 million, up from 98,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $152.07. About 54,886 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 10.23% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 06/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q Rev $620.1M; 30/05/2018 – Icon at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 14; 07/03/2018 Icon Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 15/05/2018 – Saama Technologies and ICON Commercialization and Outcomes Partner to Unlock the Value of Real World Evidence (RWE); 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q EPS $1.42

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $19.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 184,383 shares to 29,071 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Icon: One Of The Best Picks Among CROs – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ICON Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – Business Wire” published on February 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MolecularMD is acquired by ICON – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ICLR or HQY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ICON Wins Multiple Categories in 2019 CRO Leadership Awards – Business Wire” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

More notable recent Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fluent, Inc. Appoints Dan Hall as Chief Technology Officer – Nasdaq” on May 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “YRC CEO: More Changes To Come After New Penn HQ Closure – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Pennlive.com published: “Central Pa. community bank makes debut on Nasdaq – PennLive” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Biogen to Present New Safety and Efficacy Data on Biosimilars and Estimates 1.8 Billion Euros in Savings for the European Healthcare System in 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Playa Hotels & Resorts Awarded Best All-Inclusive Hotel Group Mexico – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold HALL shares while 21 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 10.87 million shares or 2.54% less from 11.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Co accumulated 10,444 shares. The Florida-based Zpr Inv Mngmt has invested 0.63% in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL). 42,785 were reported by Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Co. Deutsche Bancorp Ag, Germany-based fund reported 25,617 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System has 71,200 shares. Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 0% or 729,017 shares. Fenimore Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 683,417 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Intrepid Cap Mgmt reported 3.43% in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL). National Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) for 126,847 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 603,761 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc reported 0% stake. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 6,680 shares or 0% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 2,381 shares. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) stated it has 1,179 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.26 per share. HALL’s profit will be $6.16 million for 10.93 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.68% EPS growth.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc Com (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 8,195 shares to 126,795 shares, valued at $6.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cubic Corp Com (NYSE:CUB) by 14,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Sykes Enterprises Inc Com (NASDAQ:SYKE).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $61,093 activity.