Intrepid Capital Management Cut Hallmark Finl Svcs Ec C (HALL) Position By $2.90 Million; Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) Sentiment Is 2

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased Hallmark Finl Svcs Inc Ec C (HALL) stake by 29.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 290,235 shares as Hallmark Finl Svcs Inc Ec C (HALL)’s stock rose 36.93%. The Intrepid Capital Management Inc holds 685,575 shares with $7.13M value, down from 975,810 last quarter. Hallmark Finl Svcs Inc Ec C now has $316.05M valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.65. About 2,348 shares traded. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) has risen 45.81% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.81% the S&P500. Some Historical HALL News: 03/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Hallmark Health Medical Center Achieves BOMA 360 Designation; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hallmark Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HALL); 19/04/2018 – FTC: Hallmark Cards, Incorporated – April 19, 2018; 26/03/2018 – Christopher M. Larocca Named CEO of Luminance and Hallmark Lighting; 28/03/2018 – Elisabeth Yarrow Announces Hallmark Tour, Launches Women’s Job Search Guide Book and Gift Line; 12/03/2018 – HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $92.32 MLN VS $90.55 MLN; 26/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hallmark Lighting/; 08/05/2018 – Hallmark Fincl Services 1Q Rev $93.3M; 12/03/2018 Hallmark Fincl Services 4Q Loss/Shr 59c; 26/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace Conducted Successful Evaluation of Testbed for DARPA’s Hallmark Program

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.00, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 6 institutional investors started new or increased holdings, while 3 decreased and sold their stock positions in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 226,799 shares, up from 208,776 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 2 New Position: 4.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding firm for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $59.97 million. The Company’s deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 74.23 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, condominiums, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans.

It closed at $7.2 lastly. It is down 12.13% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical KFFB News: 08/05/2018 – KENTUCKY FIRST FEDERAL BANCORP KFFB.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.02; 08/05/2018 – Kentucky First Federal 3Q EPS 2c; 04/04/2018 Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Announces Payment of Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KFFB); 08/05/2018 – Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Releases Earnings

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp for 68,283 shares. Farmers National Bank owns 16,209 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 1,421 shares. The North Carolina-based Captrust Financial Advisors has invested 0% in the stock. Delta Asset Management Llc Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 603 shares.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased Madison Square Garden Co New C stake by 1,300 shares to 25,012 valued at $7.33M in 2019Q1. It also upped Party City Holdco Inc Com stake by 381,217 shares and now owns 463,202 shares. Sykes Enterprises Inc Com (NASDAQ:SYKE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold HALL shares while 21 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 10.87 million shares or 2.54% less from 11.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Inc has invested 0% in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0% in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL). Interest Group holds 0% or 8,314 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 25,617 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company stated it has 0% in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL). Roumell Asset Management Ltd accumulated 45,274 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity accumulated 30,427 shares. 4,383 were accumulated by Barclays Pcl. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) stated it has 1,179 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 126,847 shares or 0% of the stock. 315,656 are owned by Renaissance Technology Llc. Blackrock owns 823,105 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management, California-based fund reported 29,960 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt owns 198,168 shares.

Analysts await Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 34.78% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.23 per share. HALL’s profit will be $5.55 million for 14.23 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.19% negative EPS growth.