Intrepid Capital Management Cut Hallmark Finl Svcs Ec C (HALL) Position by $2.90 Million as Stock Price Rose; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder 10-15 Associates Decreased Position

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hallmark Finl Svcs Inc Ec C (HALL) by 29.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 290,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.93% . The hedge fund held 685,575 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13M, down from 975,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hallmark Finl Svcs Inc Ec C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $313.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.58. About 52,437 shares traded. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) has risen 45.81% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.81% the S&P500. Some Historical HALL News: 12/03/2018 – HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $92.32 MLN VS $90.55 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Elisabeth Yarrow Announces Hallmark Tour, Launches Women’s Job Search Guide Book and Gift Line; 08/05/2018 – Hallmark Fincl Services 1Q EPS 4c; 20/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC – PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF 2 KOBO PER 50 KOBO ORDINARY SHARE FOR PERIOD ENDED DEC 31; 18/04/2018 – Hallmark Introduces New “Just Because” Greeting Card Line to Inspire More Everyday Caring; 03/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Hallmark Health Medical Center Achieves BOMA 360 Designation; 19/04/2018 – FTC: Hallmark Cards, Incorporated – April 19, 2018; 12/03/2018 Hallmark Fincl Services 4Q Loss/Shr 59c; 26/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace Conducted Successful Evaluation of Testbed for DARPA’s Hallmark Program; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 6,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 163,248 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.99 million, down from 169,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $120.11. About 4.41 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17

More important recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance”, Fool.com published: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Asset Mngmt holds 4,873 shares. 949,965 are owned by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Pinnacle Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Centre Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 44,410 shares. Piershale Financial Group Inc holds 2,159 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cutler Investment Counsel Lc holds 84,475 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of has 0.37% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 369,617 shares. Brinker Cap holds 0.08% or 21,555 shares in its portfolio. Old Point & Services N A, a Virginia-based fund reported 67,273 shares. Btr Capital Mngmt owns 88,810 shares for 1.78% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Co has invested 0.47% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 26,349 are owned by Park Avenue Securities Ltd. Parkwood Lc invested 1.44% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cortland Assocs Mo accumulated 7,391 shares.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54 million and $465.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8,471 shares to 140,370 shares, valued at $11.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr (NOBL) by 35,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kroger Co Com (NYSE:KR) by 27,319 shares to 44,949 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (NYSE:COG) by 319,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 426,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (NYSE:TAP).

Since August 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $106,490 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 4 investors sold HALL shares while 21 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 10.87 million shares or 2.54% less from 11.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL). Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) for 315,656 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 83,763 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 71,200 are owned by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. Northern Corporation owns 0% invested in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) for 172,722 shares. Heartland Advsr holds 0.08% or 97,869 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Comm holds 0% or 109,377 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Lc holds 0% in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) or 42,785 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 21,467 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) for 19,635 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 6,680 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL). Moreover, Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Inc has 0% invested in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) for 20,241 shares. Financial Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL). Geode Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 121,693 shares.

More notable recent Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Acreage Holdings Announces September 2019 Conference Attendance – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Aimco Teammates, Leadership Ring New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell® to Kick-Off 25th Anniversary Celebration – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Playa Hotels & Resorts NV Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Veritas Farms to Sponsor and Exhibit at Kroger’s Wellness Your Way Festival in Denver, Colorado, from August 16-18, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Small Business Optimism Index Rebounds in July: 5 Top Picks – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.