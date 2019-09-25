Intrepid Capital Management Cut Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) Position by $1.43 Million; Hemenway Trust Company Maintains Position in Xylem (XYL)

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 3,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 64,302 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.38 million, up from 60,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $78.23. About 224,236 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) by 15.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 16,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 92,369 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.88M, down from 109,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $83.42. About 374,651 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Company Voluntarily Suspended Production Activities at PharMEDium Facility in December 2017 After FDA Inspection; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B; 26/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN FOUNDATION CREATES OPIOID RESOURCE GRANT; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 23/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Not a Buyout Target as Walgreens Shuns Deals; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC); 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold XYL shares while 175 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 142.29 million shares or 0.54% less from 143.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baillie Gifford & reported 189,933 shares stake. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd invested in 0.07% or 413,924 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt has 0.07% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Canandaigua Natl Savings Bank holds 0.08% or 4,920 shares in its portfolio. Locust Wood Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 217,095 shares. 1.04M were accumulated by Td Asset Inc. Vanguard Inc accumulated 0.06% or 19.10M shares. First Allied Advisory Ser holds 0.01% or 2,391 shares in its portfolio. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 2,815 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Moreover, First Interstate Bankshares has 0% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.11% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Incorporated Ks holds 0.21% or 140,811 shares in its portfolio. Water Asset Mgmt reported 25,937 shares or 2.85% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Xylem Inc.â€™s (NYSE:XYL) Return On Capital Employed Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Xylem Inc.’s (NYSE:XYL) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “4 Industrial and Chemicals Picks for Solid Upside – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Xylem Inc.’s (NYSE:XYL) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,128 shares to 285,434 shares, valued at $24.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,435 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 8.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.45 per share. ABC’s profit will be $329.16 million for 13.20 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: J&J Gains After Favorable Opioid Ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AmerisourceBergen Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Share Price Is Down 18% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $221.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) by 38,679 shares to 295,274 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crawford & Co Cl B by 191,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Discovery Inc Com Ser C (NASDAQ:DISCK).