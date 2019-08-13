Intrepid Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Cheesecake Factory Com (CAKE); As Pg&E (PCG) Stock Value Declined, Glendon Capital Management LP Lifted Position by $2.42 Million

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 25.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 142,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 699,282 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.45 million, up from 557,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.99. About 2.30M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – RESPONSE TO RELEASE OF INFORMATION BY CAL FIRE REGARDING SOME OF OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/05/2018 03:17 PM; 22/03/2018 – PG&E Has a Plan to Prevent More Deadly Wildfires; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:11 PM; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO – TERM LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 16, 2020, UNLESS EXTENDED; 18/05/2018 – PG&E TENTATIVELY LOSES DISMISSAL OF FIRE LEGAL CLAIM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:58 AM; 29/05/2018 – Investors Eye PG&E After Power Lines Faulted for Smaller Fires; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/12/2018 05:28 PM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/15/2018 10:59 AM

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc Com (CAKE) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 8,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.15% . The hedge fund held 126,795 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20M, up from 118,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cheesecake Factory Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $39.78. About 145,979 shares traded. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has declined 24.69% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CAKE News: 11/05/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Names Scarlett May EVP and General Counsel; 05/03/2018 UK: WAITROSE RECALLS WAITROSE NEW YORK CHEESECAKE; 11/05/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 11/05/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC – APPOINTMENT OF SCARLETT MAY AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GENERAL COUNSEL AND SECRETARY OF COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Targets 2022 Net Income Margin Topping 6%; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Buys 1.3% Position in Cheesecake Factory; 25/04/2018 – Cheesecake Factory 1Q Rev $590.7M; 25/04/2018 – Cheesecake Factory 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of JPMCC 2017-JP5; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Targets 2022 Revenue of About $3B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Owl Creek Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 1.30 million shares. The France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd Liability Com holds 0.6% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 35,322 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Limited reported 10,293 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Com has 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md reported 0.04% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Jennison Assocs Lc has 0.04% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 734,932 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 0.01% or 180,041 shares. Gallagher Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 22.17M shares or 51.73% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Hudock Grp Inc Inc Limited Company has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Synovus Fincl Corporation invested in 1,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Baupost Group Incorporated Limited Ma owns 24.50 million shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc has 0.03% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 36,624 shares. Kbc Group Nv has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PG&E Gets Flogged Inside And Outside Annual Meeting – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Reminder of October Deadline to File Injury or Loss Claims Resulting from Northern California Fires – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Another California county eyes parts of PG&E – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PG&E fights back against Elliott’s restructuring pitch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “4 Utilities Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:DOX) by 44,000 shares to 143,992 shares, valued at $7.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Un Co Com (NYSE:WU) by 35,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 337,381 shares, and cut its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (NYSE:BK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold CAKE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 45.13 million shares or 1.10% less from 45.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Prns reported 24,220 shares stake. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 81,680 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Lazard Asset Ltd has 562,094 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 21,100 shares. Gemmer Asset Management reported 0% stake. Qs Invsts Ltd Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Invesco Ltd owns 0% invested in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) for 80,340 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus owns 5,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Jump Trading Limited Liability Corp stated it has 5,864 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership owns 0.12% invested in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) for 1.07 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Stevens Management LP has invested 0.06% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Tyvor Limited Liability Com holds 315,985 shares.

More notable recent The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: MGP Ingredients, Cheesecake Factory and Consolidated Edison – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “We Did The Math EWMC Can Go To $72 – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors Likely to Shape Cheesecake’s (CAKE) Earnings in Q2 – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Volatility 101: Should Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Have Dropped 23%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.