Intrepid Capital Management Boosted Stake in Kroger Co Com (KR) as Valuation Declined; Park West Asset Management Trimmed Fortinet (FTNT) Holding by $3.32 Million

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger Co Com (KR) by 154.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 27,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 44,949 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, up from 17,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.89. About 5.96M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 09/04/2018 – Walmart, Kroger and Meijer Fresh Produce Leaders featured at Organic Produce Summit 2018 – Retailer Roundtable; 17/05/2018 – Kroger’s Big, Risky Bet on Grocery Delivery; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS STILL IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH KROGER AND FINAL DETAILED DEAL STLL TO BE SIGNED; 06/04/2018 – Home Chef in sale talks with Kroger; 16/04/2018 – Tune into @PowerLunch at 1p ET: Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen will join @SaraEisen and @MelissaLeeCNBC; 20/04/2018 – KROGER COMPLETES SALE CONVENIENCE STORE TO EG GROUP FOR $2.15B; 16/04/2018 – Rob Portman: In Cincinnati, Portman Joins Kroger in Announcing New Employee Benefits Because of Tax Reform; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Turns to U.K. Online Grocer to Lift Its Digital Business; 12/03/2018 – Kroger and Instacart Expand Partnership; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Partners With U.K.’s Ocado (Video)

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 14.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 235,882 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.81 million, down from 275,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $84.71. About 1.75 million shares traded or 7.36% up from the average. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 36.10% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.67% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $62; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Fortinet; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O – EXPECTS CAPEX TO BE $25 MLN TO $30 MLN – EXEC, CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.42, REV VIEW $1.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Rev $399M; 30/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Global Managed Security Service Provider Program with New Services Enablement and Technical Support Offerings; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Threat Landscape Report Reveals an Evolution of Malware to Exploit Cryptocurrencies; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity.

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Slack will make its public debut on the NYSE: Morning Brief – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Kroger Technology Named to Computerworld’s Top 100 Best Places to Work in IT – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Kroger End Its Market-Share Slide This Week? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Steelcase Falls On Downbeat Q1 Results; Edesa Biotech Shares Surge – Benzinga” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (NYSE:BK) by 35,395 shares to 106,169 shares, valued at $5.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradata Corp Del Com (NYSE:TDC) by 93,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,854 shares, and cut its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Llc has 58,830 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0.02% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Howe And Rusling stated it has 316 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,233 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0% or 479 shares in its portfolio. Trustmark Fincl Bank Department holds 0.08% or 30,335 shares in its portfolio. Hl Financial Service Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 127,193 shares. Cibc Ww reported 649,615 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 702,168 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.38% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 14.51M shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.02% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 2.39 million shares. Daiwa Group holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 30,626 shares. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Intrust National Bank & Trust Na owns 0.18% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 29,318 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The holds 0.02% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 799,010 shares.

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should You Buy Fortinet After Its Post-Earnings Drop? – Nasdaq” on November 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Paycom Software, Fortinet, Ceridian HCM, Square and Shopify – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is It Time to Buy the Dip in Fortinet After a Solid Q1? – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Making Sense of Broadcom’s (AVGO) Rumored Deal For Symantec – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fortinet (FTNT) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playags Inc by 181,154 shares to 1.74 million shares, valued at $41.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brinks Co (NYSE:BCO) by 147,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 576,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Laureate Education Inc.