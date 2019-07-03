Intrepid Capital Management Boosted Kroger Co Com (KR) Holding By $655,656; Electronic Arts Has 1.23 Sentiment

Electronic Arts Inc (EA) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 313 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 255 sold and reduced their equity positions in Electronic Arts Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 263.41 million shares, up from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Electronic Arts Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 12 to 12 for the same number . Sold All: 70 Reduced: 185 Increased: 204 New Position: 109.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased Kroger Co Com (KR) stake by 154.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Intrepid Capital Management Inc acquired 27,319 shares as Kroger Co Com (KR)’s stock declined 12.95%. The Intrepid Capital Management Inc holds 44,949 shares with $1.11 million value, up from 17,630 last quarter. Kroger Co Com now has $17.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.55. About 5.13 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/03/2018 – Target And Kroger In Merger Talks: Report — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – IDENTICAL SUPERMARKET SALES, WITHOUT FUEL, OF 1.5% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017; 30/05/2018 – Kroger Precision Marketing Launches Boosted Products in Search; 23/03/2018 – THERE IS NO TRUTH TO REPORT ON TARGET CORP AND KROGER CO MULLING MERGER; 09/04/2018 – Peatos™ Roars onto the Scene with Kroger; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 23/03/2018 – Target and Kroger discussing possible merger – report; 15/03/2018 – Aim Exploration (AEXE) and US Highland, Inc. Raised $32M Investment From Kroger; 19/03/2018 – Kroger’s Fred Meyer plans to phase out firearms business; 17/05/2018 – KROGER CFO SAYS COMPANY PLANS TO OFFER MORE PRODUCTS THROUGH ITS VITACOST.COM BUSINESS

The stock decreased 4.49% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $98.11. About 4.58 million shares traded or 19.64% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) has declined 26.98% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game

Technology Crossover Management Vi L.L.C. holds 100% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. for 609,035 shares. Technology Crossover Management V Llc owns 609,035 shares or 70.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Technology Crossover Management Vii Ltd. has 8.4% invested in the company for 2.25 million shares. The Brazil-based Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. has invested 7.79% in the stock. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc, a New York-based fund reported 375,832 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $2.65 million activity.

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company has market cap of $29.08 billion. It develops and publishes games primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v. It has a 29.46 P/E ratio. Zombies brands; and license games from others, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars, as well as publishes and distributes games developed by third parties.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 300.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.57% negative EPS growth.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc Co (NASDAQ:UEPS) stake by 1.66 million shares to 408,109 valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) stake by 2,658 shares and now owns 59,249 shares. Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Limited Liability reported 69 shares. Michigan-based World Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.09% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Paloma Prtn Mgmt Communication owns 0.01% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 10,863 shares. Moreover, Bartlett & Co Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). The New Jersey-based Systematic Fin Limited Partnership has invested 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Community Bancorp Na stated it has 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Auxier Asset Mgmt reported 395,438 shares. The California-based Shelton Capital Management has invested 0.21% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Marathon Trading Limited Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 16,818 shares. Covington Mngmt has 5,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Virginia-based Burney has invested 0.47% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Financial Bank, Missouri-based fund reported 20,549 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia owns 544,405 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). First Fiduciary Invest Counsel, a Ohio-based fund reported 434,843 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Kroger (NYSE:KR), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Kroger had 22 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of KR in report on Friday, March 8 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Pivotal Research. The stock of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Oppenheimer. Morgan Stanley maintained The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) on Friday, March 8 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Guggenheim maintained The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) rating on Monday, June 24. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $26 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 21 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by Scotia Capital given on Friday, March 8. Pivotal Research maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Monday, March 11. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity. SARGENT RONALD had bought 5,000 shares worth $107,437 on Sunday, June 30.

