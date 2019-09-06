Intrepid Capital Management Boosted Its Sykes Enterprises Com (SYKE) Stake by $3.33 Million as Stock Rose; Freeport (FCX) Holder Brave Asset Management Raised Its Position by $3.26 Million as Shares Declined

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises Inc Com (SYKE) by 105.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 119,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% . The hedge fund held 231,628 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55M, up from 112,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sykes Enterprises Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.88. About 44,803 shares traded. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) has declined 4.10% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SYKE News: 17/04/2018 – Nordis Technologies Names Paul Sykes Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer; 02/04/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – IN CONNECTION WITH SYKES’S APPOINTMENT, CO’S BOARD APPROVED RESOLUTION TO INCREASE NUMBER OF BOARD MEMBERS FROM 7 TO 8 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES 1Q REV. $414.4M, EST. $409.7M; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES – FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDING JUNE 30, 2018, CO SEES DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF APPROXIMATELY $0.11 TO $0.14; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES 1Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 28C; 07/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises Sees 2Q EPS 11c-EPS 14c; 23/03/2018 – INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL – ANDREW SYKES WILL SUCCEED PETER GIBBS AS SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, VIRGINIA HOLMES WILL BECOME CHAIR OF REMUNERATION COMMITTEE; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 11C TO 14C, EST. 39C; 16/04/2018 – Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to Webcast First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 07/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises Sees 2Q Rev $400M-$405M

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 2290.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 271,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 283,248 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, up from 11,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.44. About 11.64 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD, A 9-MONTH DELAY TO START-UP OF 13.2MTPA FREEPORT LNG PLANT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SEES ADVANTAGES OF U.S. OVER LATAM AS IT WEIGHS OPPS; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 24/04/2018 – Freeport Faces New Environmental Hurdles at Indonesia’s Grasberg; 22/05/2018 – RIO IS SAID READY TO ACCEPT $3.5 BILLION DEAL TO EXIT GRASBERG; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT CEO SAYS INDONESIAN PRESIDENT FOCUSED ON GETTING DEAL; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN – PRODUCTION FROM LONE STAR OXIDE ORES EXPECTED TO AVERAGE ABOUT 200 MLN POUNDS OF COPPER PER YEAR WITH APPROXIMATE 20-YR MINE LIFE; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 COPPER SALES OF 993 MLN POUNDS WERE HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 SALES OF 809 MLN POUNDS; 18/05/2018 – INDONESIA STATE-OWNED ENTERPRISE MINISTER COMMENTS ON FREEPORT

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc Unit Cl (NYSE:OAK) by 147,674 shares to 29,890 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc Co (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 1.66 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,109 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.27 million activity. The insider QUIRK KATHLEEN L bought 50,000 shares worth $524,340.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32 million and $179.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5,148 shares to 4,281 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 19,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,112 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).