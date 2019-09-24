Intrepid Capital Management Boosted Its Crawford & Company (CRD.A) Holding; Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Upped By $771,738 Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 193.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc acquired 2,126 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc holds 3,226 shares with $1.17 million value, up from 1,100 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $212.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $378.51. About 2.06M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – QATAR AIRWAYS SAYS SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT WITH BOEING BA.N FOR FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS, VALUED AT $1.7 BILLION AT LIST PRICES – STATEMENT; 21/03/2018 – China Southern places $3.6 billion Boeing 737 MAX order for Xiamen Airlines subsidiary; 23/04/2018 – Boeing Co expected to post earnings of $2.57 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; The Boeing Company Airplanes; 13/04/2018 – IF RUSSIAN LEGISLATION ADOPTED RUSSIA WILL STOP EXPORTING TITANIUM TO BOEING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN SENATOR; 07/03/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Boeing starts showcasing interiors of middle-of-the-market jet to airlines. May seat as few as 200 and; 15/05/2018 – ADAMA TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS PLAN TO PURSUE CONTRACTS WITH BOEING; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO does not see movement on Norwegian deal in coming weeks or months; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES STRONG DEMAND FOR NEW PASSENGER, CARGO AIRCRAFT; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased Crawford & Company (CRD.A) stake by 15.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Intrepid Capital Management Inc acquired 38,679 shares as Crawford & Company (CRD.A)’s stock 0.00%. The Intrepid Capital Management Inc holds 295,274 shares with $3.11M value, up from 256,595 last quarter. Crawford & Company now has $553.23M valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 23,071 shares traded. Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) has risen 19.15% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CRD.A News: 10/05/2018 – Crawford & Co. 1Q Rev $273.1M; 11/05/2018 – HighPoint Resources Promotes William M. Crawford to Chief Fincl Officer; 12/04/2018 – Richland Source: Crawford Partnership holds State of the Vision dinner; 07/03/2018 – CRAWFORD & CO CRDb.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.78 TO $0.88; 14/03/2018 – Rep. Norton: Norton and Crawford Want FBI to Track Sexual Assault on Planes, Ships; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 07/03/2018 – Crawford & Co. 4Q Tax Bill Impact 7 Cents/Share; 11/05/2018 – HighPoint Resources Announces Promotion of William M. Crawford to Chief Financial Officer; 16/04/2018 – Crawford’s TruLook Improves Claims Handling Efficiency by Up to 30 Percent; 11/05/2018 – HIGHPOINT RESOURCES PROMOTION OF WILLIAM M. CRAWFORD TO CFO

Among 4 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $434.50’s average target is 14.79% above currents $378.51 stock price. Boeing had 10 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Monday, May 13. Wolfe Research downgraded The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Thursday, July 25. Wolfe Research has “Peer Perform” rating and $39300 target. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 10 report. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “737 Max return up to individual countries – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Rose Portfolio Big Trim Of Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Air New Zealand signs order for Dreamliners – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “End of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX grounding up to individual countries – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Company has invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Next Financial Gru has 0.19% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 12,347 were reported by Lazard Asset Limited Com. Community Financial Group Lc has invested 2.74% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Town And Country Fincl Bank And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust holds 0.21% or 1,264 shares. Southpoint Advsrs LP stated it has 3.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Carret Asset Ltd Liability reported 0.51% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Harvey Inv Co Ltd Liability Co holds 700 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Independent reported 31,810 shares. Farmers holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 810 shares. Trust Commerce Of Oklahoma invested in 5,226 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd reported 4,391 shares. Cullinan Associate Incorporated reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mendel Money Mngmt owns 13,147 shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 0.38% or 1,511 shares.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased Ishares Tr (EFV) stake by 24,042 shares to 10,720 valued at $515,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 16,189 shares and now owns 17,583 shares. Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) was reduced too.

More notable recent Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Crawford & Company® appoints Lisa Bartlett President, UK & Ireland – GlobeNewswire” on August 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Crawford® to Present During the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Crawford & Company Reports 2019 First Quarter Results NYSE:CRD-A – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased Party City Holdco Inc Com stake by 344,784 shares to 118,418 valued at $868,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Western Un Co Com (NYSE:WU) stake by 131,490 shares and now owns 205,891 shares. Hallmark Finl Svcs Inc Ec C (NASDAQ:HALL) was reduced too.