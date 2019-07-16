Intra Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Shareholder First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has Raised Its Position; Vanguard Group Upped Its Holding in D R Horton (DHI) by $1.89 Million

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) by 8.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 26,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 353,592 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, up from 327,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $640.11M market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 1.46 million shares traded or 105.74% up from the average. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) has declined 40.49% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ITCI News: 13/03/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR:FDA OK’D CONTENT,TIMING OF ROLLING NDA BY MID’18; 09/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – Intra-Cellular Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Intra-Cellular Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies 1Q Loss $35.5M; 29/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Presentations on Lumateperone at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP); 13/03/2018 – ITCI REPORTS POSITIVE PRE-NDA MEETING WITH FDA FOR LUMATEPERONE; 26/04/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on lTl-214 at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES – HAD POSITIVE PRE-NDA MEETING WITH FDA REGARDING LUMATEPERONE FOR TREATMENT OF SCHIZOPHRENIA; 15/05/2018 – Baker Bros Advisors LP Exits Position in Intra-Cellular

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 0.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 46,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 37.52M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 billion, up from 37.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $45.44. About 2.19M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 23/04/2018 – Long Pond’s Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 02/05/2018 – D.R. Horton’s New Jersey Division Opens Whispering Hills in Barnegat

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $327,034 activity. Hewatt Michael W sold $120,589 worth of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Housing Stocks – Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “DHI Group, Inc. Rejoins the Russell 2000® Index – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shareholders Booked A 94% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Best ETFs for 2019: iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Still Has a Chance – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Luminus Ltd owns 139,315 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Clean Yield Gp Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 100 shares. Hl Fincl Serv Lc has 14,898 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 17,900 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Advisor Prns Ltd Com reported 7,492 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab holds 1.48M shares. Illinois-based Oakbrook Lc has invested 0.09% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). 28,532 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. 8,149 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 45,401 shares. Prescott Gru Capital Management Ltd holds 55,810 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Wafra invested in 0.43% or 300,489 shares. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 21,330 shares. Hourglass Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 9,190 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cal Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 79,379 shares to 3.86M shares, valued at $172.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 11,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.04M shares, and cut its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.25 million activity.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 17,830 shares to 74,202 shares, valued at $5.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,449 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).