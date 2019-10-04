Intra Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Shareholder First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has Lifted Its Holding by $2.96 Million; Verity & Verity Has Lifted Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stake

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) by 69.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 246,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.50% . The institutional investor held 600,236 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.79M, up from 353,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $443.04 million market cap company. It closed at $8.03 lastly. It is down 57.38% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITCI News: 13/03/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES INC – FDA AGREED ON PROPOSED CONTENT AND TIMING OF A ROLLING NDA SUBMISSION; 26/04/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on ITI-214 at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES – HAD POSITIVE PRE-NDA MEETING WITH FDA REGARDING LUMATEPERONE FOR TREATMENT OF SCHIZOPHRENIA; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITCI); 26/04/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES PRESENTS DATA ON ITI-214 AT 2018 AMERI; 04/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Presentations on Lumateperone at Two Upcoming Medical Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Baker Bros Advisors LP Exits Position in Intra-Cellular; 03/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies 1Q Loss/Shr 65c; 15/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 3.4% Position in Intra-Cellular

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 76.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 12,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 29,724 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.90 million, up from 16,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $108.38. About 2.30M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 18/04/2018 – Medtronic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Pioneer Funds – Global Select Exits Medtronic; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC RECEIVED IDE APPROVAL FROM FDA TO RESOLUTE ONYX DES; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 23/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO REPURCHASE MINIMUM $1.2B ORDINARY SHRS IN 2019; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Adj EPS $1.42; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold ITCI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.58 million shares or 6.28% less from 36.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw & Communications Inc has invested 0.01% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership stated it has 13,672 shares. Raymond James & Assoc holds 0% of its portfolio in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) for 84,450 shares. Northern Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) for 560,601 shares. 11,499 are held by Crow Point Prtn Ltd. Manufacturers Life The reported 27,618 shares. First Midwest Bank & Trust Division invested in 1.11% or 600,236 shares. Franklin Resource Inc, California-based fund reported 614,700 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Com accumulated 16,044 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 240 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0% or 21,448 shares. General invested in 299,942 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc invested in 132,230 shares. Schroder Mgmt Grp Inc has 0.02% invested in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI).

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $701.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr (MNA) by 37,771 shares to 119,715 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,693 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $9.29 million activity.

