Intra Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Holder Wasatch Advisors Boosted Stake by $4.53 Million; Midas Management Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Has Raised by $2.28 Million

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) by 171.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 95,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $44.57. About 624,071 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 17/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Class A Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 21/05/2018 – FCC Timeframe Puts Sinclair-Tribune Deal at Risk of Court Ruling; 02/04/2018 – Sahil Kapur: “One Fox News insider said the comparison between the cable news network and Sinclair was ludicrous and the; 09/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX TO BUY SEVEN STATIONS FROM SINCLAIR BROADCAST; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Promotes James Hanning to general manager in Toledo, Ohio; 12/04/2018 – Thomas Sinclair named Vice President of Sales and Marketing of ndd Medical Technologies; Patti Peters named Senior Director Strategic Accounts; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Responds To Unfounded Media Criticism; 10/05/2018 – Denver Investment Advisors LLC Exits Sinclair Broadcast; 12/04/2018 – Sen. Tom Udall: Udall, Cantwell Lead Colleagues in Call for FCC to Investigate Sinclair Broadcasting for News Distortion; 10/04/2018 – Guardian Media: Chairman of Sinclair TV network met with Trump during White House visit

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 377,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.50% . The institutional investor held 2.36 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.77 million, up from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $470.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.56. About 797,196 shares traded. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) has declined 57.38% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITCI News: 09/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 3.4% Position in Intra-Cellular; 11/05/2018 – Lumateperone (Intra-Cellular Therapies) Drug Overview: A Serotonin 5-HT2A Receptor Antagonist, a Modulator of the Dopaminergic and Glutamatergic Systems, and a Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor – ResearchAndMarkets; 13/03/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES – HAD POSITIVE PRE-NDA MEETING WITH FDA REGARDING LUMATEPERONE FOR TREATMENT OF SCHIZOPHRENIA; 02/04/2018 – Intra-Cellular Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on Symptom Improvement by Lumateperone on Negative Symptoms, Depression, and Social Function in Patients with Schizophrenia at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual…; 29/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Presentations on Lumateperone at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP); 29/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Presentations on Lumateperone at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Baker Bros Advisors LP Exits Position in Intra-Cellular; 16/04/2018 – Intra-Cellular Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 64,166 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $191.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,847 shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15M and $234.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 8,777 shares to 5,392 shares, valued at $755,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.