Intra Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Holder Pura Vida Investments Upped Stake by $1.20 Million as Share Value Declined; Tocqueville Asset Management LP Continues to Hold Position in Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased its stake in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) by 36001.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc bought 99,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, up from 277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $616.96 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.97% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $11.19. About 1.13M shares traded or 62.46% up from the average. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) has declined 40.49% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ITCI News: 03/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies 1Q Loss $35.5M; 11/05/2018 – Lumateperone (Intra-Cellular Therapies) Drug Overview: A Serotonin 5-HT2A Receptor Antagonist, a Modulator of the Dopaminergic and Glutamatergic Systems, and a Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor – ResearchAndMarkets; 13/03/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES INC – PLANS TO COMPLETE ITS NDA SUBMISSION BY MID-2018; 15/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Positive Pre-NDA Meeting with FDA for Lumateperone for the Treatment of Schizophrenia; 29/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Presentations on Lumateperone at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 3.4% Position in Intra-Cellular; 31/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on Symptom Improvement by Lumateperone on Negative Symptoms, Depression, and Social Function in Patients with Schizophrenia at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual…; 26/04/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on lTl-214 at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) by 98.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 28,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,421 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.55 million, up from 28,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $226.5. About 367,687 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 1.80% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MLN – $4,500 MLN; 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.25 million activity.

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00 million and $302.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guardant Health Inc (Put) by 109,225 shares to 1,138 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dexcom Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 72,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150 shares, and cut its stake in Wright Med Group N V.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ITCI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 36.90 million shares or 0.95% more from 36.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crow Point Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) for 11,499 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 356,063 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Franklin Street Advsr Nc reported 52,588 shares. D E Shaw reported 312,258 shares. Ameritas holds 0% or 3,739 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) for 25,215 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 101,665 shares. Barclays Plc has 0% invested in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) for 10,361 shares. Bluemountain Limited Co owns 40,330 shares. Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Samlyn Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.36 million shares or 0.39% of the stock. Clough Cap Ptnrs LP owns 133,224 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc owns 109,584 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Blume Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 1,000 shares.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Global Timber & Forest (WOOD) by 17,250 shares to 19,050 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stamps.Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Welbilt Inc..