Intra Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Holder Columbus Circle Investors Lifted Its Position by $1.75 Million as Share Price Declined; Lonestar Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Pg&E (PCG)

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) by 37.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 146,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.50% . The hedge fund held 533,636 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.93 million, up from 387,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $413.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $7.5. About 703,166 shares traded. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) has declined 57.38% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITCI News: 04/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Presentations on Lumateperone at Two Upcoming Medical Conferences; 13/03/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES INC – FDA AGREED ON PROPOSED CONTENT AND TIMING OF A ROLLING NDA SUBMISSION; 16/04/2018 – Intra-Cellular Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES – HAD POSITIVE PRE-NDA MEETING WITH FDA REGARDING LUMATEPERONE FOR TREATMENT OF SCHIZOPHRENIA; 11/05/2018 – Lumateperone (Intra-Cellular Therapies) Drug Overview: A Serotonin 5-HT2A Receptor Antagonist, a Modulator of the Dopaminergic and Glutamatergic Systems, and a Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor – ResearchAndMarkets; 13/03/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR:FDA OK’D CONTENT,TIMING OF ROLLING NDA BY MID’18; 15/05/2018 – Baker Bros Advisors LP Exits Position in Intra-Cellular; 26/04/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on ITI-214 at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies 1Q Loss $35.5M; 31/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on Symptom Improvement by Lumateperone on Negative Symptoms, Depression, and Social Func

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.33M, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $10.12. About 9.36M shares traded or 11.14% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 07:19 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS ON CALL; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 07:13 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SAYS NO TIMING UPDATES FROM CALIFORNIA FIRE REPORTS; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/25/2018 12:43 PM; 17/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/17/2018 05:23 PM; 23/03/2018 – CAISO Approves PG&E Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:23 PM; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO ESTABLISH WILDFIRE SAFETY OPERATIONS CENTER

Since May 14, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $9.29 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold ITCI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.58 million shares or 6.28% less from 36.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 64,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The California-based Franklin Resource Inc has invested 0% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Samlyn Lc stated it has 1.03M shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Creative Planning reported 20,425 shares. Pictet Asset Limited reported 0% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Wasatch stated it has 2.35M shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has 0% invested in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). 67,430 are held by Thrivent Finance For Lutherans. Schroder Invest Grp Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) for 1.43M shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 22,187 shares. 33,221 are held by Art Advisors Lc. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Crow Point Limited Com holds 0.02% or 11,499 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) for 21,080 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 205,423 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54B and $3.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 54,922 shares to 353,102 shares, valued at $61.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 93,721 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 304,871 shares, and cut its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) by 1,000 shares to 1,500 shares, valued at $43.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 266,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 289,000 shares, and cut its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

