Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA)

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 XOMA Corporation 14 11.06 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and XOMA Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% XOMA Corporation 0.00% -51.7% -11.1%

Risk & Volatility

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s 1.39 beta indicates that its volatility is 39.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. XOMA Corporation’s 123.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.23 beta.

Liquidity

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 and a Quick Ratio of 9.6. Competitively, XOMA Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and has 7.2 Quick Ratio. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than XOMA Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and XOMA Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is $27, with potential upside of 130.77%. On the other hand, XOMA Corporation’s potential upside is 58.15% and its average price target is $26. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. seems more appealing than XOMA Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and XOMA Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 79.4% and 54.2% respectively. Insiders held 3.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of XOMA Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. -8.71% -2.22% -8.98% -31.67% -40.49% 8.52% XOMA Corporation 10.49% 22.66% 9.56% 9.1% -35.04% 24.11%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than XOMA Corporation.

Summary

XOMA Corporation beats Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.