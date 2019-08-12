Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Since Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Risk & Volatility

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.11. Competitively, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.27 which is 127.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6. Competitively, Viking Therapeutics Inc. has 60.8 and 60.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s upside potential is 172.93% at a $25 consensus price target. Viking Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21.83 consensus price target and a 220.09% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Viking Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.5% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65.4% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, 11.03% are Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. had bearish trend while Viking Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.