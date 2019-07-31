Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -43.8% -40.2%

Volatility & Risk

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.39. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s 1.67 beta is the reason why it is 67.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. On the competitive side is, Sierra Oncology Inc. which has a 10.8 Current Ratio and a 10.8 Quick Ratio. Sierra Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s consensus price target is $27, while its potential upside is 216.90%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.4% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.7% of Sierra Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Sierra Oncology Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. -8.71% -2.22% -8.98% -31.67% -40.49% 8.52% Sierra Oncology Inc. 6.25% 9.29% -0.65% -7.83% -35.44% 15.91%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. was less bullish than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Summary

Sierra Oncology Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.