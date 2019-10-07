Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Both Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 9 0.00 47.26M -2.82 0.00 Provention Bio Inc. 9 0.00 26.42M -0.93 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 536,435,868.33% -45.8% -41.3% Provention Bio Inc. 290,010,976.95% -83.2% -67.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6. Competitively, Provention Bio Inc. has 17.5 and 17.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Provention Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$18.5 is Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 126.72%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.5% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares and 6.3% of Provention Bio Inc. shares. About 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Provention Bio Inc. has 7.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69% Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has -26.69% weaker performance while Provention Bio Inc. has 496.61% stronger performance.

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Provention Bio Inc.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.