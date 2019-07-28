Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Both Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 7.74 N/A -0.01 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is 9.6 while its Current Ratio is 9.6. Meanwhile, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has an average target price of $27, and a 222.58% upside potential. On the other hand, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 88.19% and its consensus target price is $25.5. The results provided earlier shows that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. appears more favorable than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.4% and 41.7%. Insiders owned roughly 3.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. -8.71% -2.22% -8.98% -31.67% -40.49% 8.52% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has 8.52% stronger performance while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -9.18% weaker performance.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.