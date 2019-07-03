Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Both Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Merus N.V. 13 0.00 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Merus N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% Merus N.V. 0.00% -26.6% -10.7%

Liquidity

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 and a Quick Ratio of 9.6. Competitively, Merus N.V.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 and has 6.8 Quick Ratio. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Merus N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Merus N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 93.83% and an $27 consensus price target. Merus N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $21.8 consensus price target and a 46.51% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. appears more favorable than Merus N.V., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Merus N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 79.4% and 66.7% respectively. About 3.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.47% are Merus N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. -8.71% -2.22% -8.98% -31.67% -40.49% 8.52% Merus N.V. -2.4% -15.81% 17.27% 0.73% -19.48% -1.07%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has 8.52% stronger performance while Merus N.V. has -1.07% weaker performance.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.