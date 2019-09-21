Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1095.33 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6%

Volatility & Risk

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s 1.11 beta indicates that its volatility is 11.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s 1.73 beta is the reason why it is 73.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Its competitor Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.8 and its Quick Ratio is 12.8. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s average price target is $18.5, while its potential upside is 116.63%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.5% and 25.8%. About 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. had bearish trend while Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.