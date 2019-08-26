Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Both Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Its competitor Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21.8 and its Quick Ratio is 21.8. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$22.75 is Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 160.60%. On the other hand, Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s potential upside is 272.21% and its average target price is $15. The information presented earlier suggests that Kezar Life Sciences Inc. looks more robust than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.5% and 52.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 24.72% are Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has stronger performance than Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.