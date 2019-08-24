Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

9.6 and 9.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. Its rival Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 59.8 and 59.8 respectively. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$22.75 is Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 167.96%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.5% and 0.2%. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has stronger performance than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.