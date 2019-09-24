Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)

This is a contrast between Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00

Demonstrates Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.11 shows that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.96 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6. Competitively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.6 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s average price target is $18.5, while its potential upside is 120.50%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.5% and 57.5%. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. was less bearish than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.